After playing Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and drenching fans’ imaginations in bathwater with Saltburn, Jacob Elordi is now heading into a love triangle with the upcoming On Swift Horses. The drama directed by Daniel Minahan based on the novel of the same name by Shannon Pufahl is going to make its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

Indie Wire has unveiled a first look at the feature that looks absolutely romantic, the image sees Elordi with Daisy Edgar-Jones as they look into each other’s eyes, looking completely smitten with each other. The image sets the right tone and mood for this complicated love story between three people.

What’s ‘On Swift Horses’ About?

Minahan directs from a script adapted for the screen by Bryce Kass, the story centers on newlyweds Muriel (Jones) and Lee (Will Poulter) who are on the cusp of a new life after Lee returns from the Korean War. Though things take a turn when Lee’s younger brother Julius (Elordi), who is a wayward gambler with a secret. As a dangerous love triangle forms, they decide to leave everything behind and embark on a new life but going against their plans Julius disappears and heads for Las Vegas instead. While Muriel embarks on a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and discovering a love she never thought possible.

The story deals with deeply complicated emotions and themes. Bringing these characters to life are Jones as Lee's wife Muriel, Elordi as Julius, the movie further packs a star-studded cast including Poulter as Muriel's husband and Julius' brother Lee, Diego Calva as Henry, Sasha Calle as Sandra and Don Swayze as Terence. Calva, who plays a casino worker in the upcoming feature previously praised his co-star Elordi, saying “It was so cool to work with him. He’s obsessed with photography, he’s obsessed with old plays,” Calva said of Elordi. He further teased the steamy aspect of his chemistry with Elordi revealing,

“I don’t know if I can say this, but we are going to have pretty hot scenes in this movie…You have to wait. But I think it will be a pretty cool movie. I feel very proud. It’s my second lead character in an American movie.”

On Swift Horses will make its world premiere during the upcoming TIFF on September 7 and will open in theaters at a later date. You can check out the new image above.