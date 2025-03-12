This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Jacob Elordi and Daisy Edgar-Jones are gambling with more than just cash in the new trailer for On Swift Horses. Arriving in theaters in April, the Sony Pictures Classics novel adaptation wraps the pair of stars up in a complicated affair over shared repression in a staunchly conservative time after the Korean War. Together, they share a longing for freedom and a love of the thrill of betting it all, even if everything could come crashing down once their secrets come to light. The new footage gives another taste of the romance to come as complex queer love triangles form and passion drives them forward to partners they never could've imagined.

On Swift Horses is based on the novel of the same name by Shannon Pufahl and follows Muriel (Edgar-Jones) and Julius (Elordi), one the wife of a returning soldier named Lee (Will Poulter) who's brought out West to start a new life and the other the brother of said soldier and a wayward gambler who stumbles into their lives with plenty of secrets. The trailer shows Julius teaching Muriel all about the nature of poker and gambling, including the "one solemn obligation" players have to be concerned with — "Staying well-informed." His encouragement leads Muriel to start betting on horse racing herself while also sparking a kinship between them, despite Lee's assertions that Julius is "just not like us." As Julius heads for Vegas in search of the young card cheat (Diego Calva) he's fallen for, Muriel leads her own secret life and finds a similarly unexpected and joyful romance with her neighbor Sandra (Sasha Calle) through gambling. The story is based around a dangerous pursuit of their passions, as they find their way to the liberation they've desperately longed for.