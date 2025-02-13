This April, secrets will come crashing down when On Swift Horses premieres in cinemas. The Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) drama is just around the corner, and today Sony Pictures Classics decided to release a trailer that delves deeper into the story and provides an idea of the tone of the romantic story. With Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Will Poulter (The Bear), Sasha Calle (The Flash), and Diego Calva (Midnight Family) in the cast, the movie centers around different love triangles with couples in the conservative post-WWII world.

The trailer for On Swift Horses makes it clear that the movie will be an atmospheric story that not only is able to transport us back to the 50s, but also trusts its core characters to keep us invested in the story. And it's hard not to: Julius (Elordi), Muriel (Edgar-Jones), Henry (Calva), and Sandra (Calle) all form strong bonds in different ways, but things get complicated when Julius and Henry start meeting in secret – and it gets even more complicated when Muriel and Sandra start doing the same.

With the newly formed queer couples, you know that it's a recipe for disaster in the time that they live in, and one of the threats to their happiness and secrets is Lee (Poulter), who at one point in the trailer seems to be on to at least one of the relationships. For now, we can only root for them to figure out how to be happy together, but we can't pretend we're not curious to see all the drama that will unfold once they all find out about each other.

Collider Has Already Praised 'On Swift Horses'

On her review at last year's Toronto Film Festival, Collider's Tania Hussain praised some aspects of On Swift Horses' including its aesthetic, and wrote that "the film tackles themes of repressed sexuality and queer relationships with thoughtfulness and depth." However, Hussain singled out the cast as the movie's true emotional anchor:

"[T]he film’s strongest asset is its cast. Bringing charisma and depth to very complex roles, Elordi might be young in his career, but he is at the top of his game with this one. Best known for his role in 'Euphoria,' the subtle performer brings a quiet and absorbing intensity to Julius that feels reminiscent of [Marlon] Brando or even James Dean. Delivering a sharp, emotional depth that gives the audience something to sincerely hold onto, Elordi is striking and raw in every scene. As for his co-star, Jones, she offers an incredibly focused and nuanced performance that skillfully balances her character’s outward composure.

On Swift Horses is directed by Daniel Minahan, who previously helmed dozens of episodes from high profile TV series like Game of Thrones, Six Feet Under, Grey's Anatomy, True Blood, and American Crime Story. Recently, the filmmaker helmed a Showtime series with a similar theme: Fellow Travelers, which also deals with sexuality repression during more conservative times. The screenplay is written by Bryce Kass (Lizzie), who adapted the story from the best-selling novel of the same name by author Shannon Pufahl.

On Swift Horses premieres in theaters on April 25. You can check out the trailer below: