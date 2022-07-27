Just a month after unveiling the first trailer, Paramount+ has announced the release date and shared a first look image from their upcoming feature On the Come Up. The movie is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, which takes place from September 8-18. Viewers won't have to wait much longer after that for the wide release, because on September 23, the movie will release on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, and Italy. Other international territories will receive the movie sometime later this year.

The image shows On the Come Up's lead character Bri (Jamila C. Gray) surrounded by a group of other people. Based on what we know about the movie's premise and a brief glimpse similar to the image in the trailer, Bri is likely in the middle of a rap battle, or preparing to begin her round. The people surrounding her have bright smiles, a telling show of support for Bri. As Bri appears to be in the middle of speaking, it's also implied that those around her are enjoying what she's saying.

On the Come Up follows 16-year-old Bri, who aspires to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. But she has to start somewhere and aims to win her first rap battle. As she's the daughter of an underground hip-hop legend, Bri also has big shoes to fill. However, financial struggles at home and other people's negative perceptions of Bri at school prove to be major obstacles for her plans. When she writes and releases her first song, she goes viral -- but for all the wrong reasons. Now, Bri finds herself caught in a controversy that forces her to choose between staying true to herself or bending to a false image.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'On the Come Up' Trailer Promises a YA Love Letter to Hip-Hop

On the Come Up is adapted from the YA novel by Angie Thomas. Sanaa Lathan directs the screenplay written by Kay Oyegun. The film will be Lathan's directorial debut. Alongside Gray, the movie stars Lathan, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lil Yachty, Method Man, Mike Epps, GaTa (a.k.a. Davionte Ganter), Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Titus Makin Jr., and Michael Anthony Cooper Jr. Temple Hill, State Street Pictures, Thomas, George Tillman, Jr., Robert Teitel, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, and Timothy M. Bourne are producing. John Fischer executive produces.

About the upcoming release, Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer at Paramount+, said in a statement:

"We are thrilled to bring a truly inspiring film about fighting for your dreams to the service this fall. 'On the Come Up' is a moving love letter to hip hop and an entertaining film for all ages.”

On the Come Up premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on September 23. Check out the trailer below: