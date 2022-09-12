Emmy-winning actress Sana Lathan's feature directorial debut On the Come Up made its world premiere at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival to rave critical reviews. Now, Paramount Pictures has rewarded the film's impressive performance by making it available to be seen by those who may not be on their streaming platform through a limited theatrical release. Originally slated to be released exclusively to streaming, On the Come Up will now get a limited theatrical release starting from September 23. The movie will also be available to stream simultaneously on Paramount+ from the same date.

Previews for the movie will begin on September 22 before being made available to movie theaters across the 50 major markets nationally the next day. On streaming, audiences from the US, Canada, and Italy will be able to watch the movie with plans to extend its availability to a wider international market.

Dubbed as a "love letter to hip hop," On the Come Up explores the hip hop scene and culture through the life of teenage up-and-coming rapper Bri (Jamila C. Gray), a daughter of a late hip hop star who is keen on proving that the apple never falls far from the tree. Complicated by the family responsibilities she has to shoulder, Bri's mission to hip hop stardom will not be without its fair share of curveballs like when her first hit song goes viral for reasons other than just her raw talent.

Image via Paramount+

On the Come Up is adapted from a New York Times best-selling novel by Angie Thomas which is her second book to receive an onscreen treatment following The Hate U Give (2018) which was also a New York Times best-seller and successful adaptation. If the glowing TIFF reviews are anything to go by, then it would seem that Thomas has achieved the feat yet again. Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson had this to say about the film's success;

“We’re thrilled to share this incredible adaptation of Angie Thomas’s moving novel with audiences everywhere, across multiple platforms. Seeing Sanaa Lathan’s visionary direction and watching the remarkably talented Jamila C. Gray and the rest of the cast light up the screen, viewers will see what we already know: that this is an exceptional film, not to be missed. A heartfelt thanks to our partners at State Street and Temple Hill. We can’t wait to share ON THE COME UP with the world on September 23rd.”

In addition to its newcomer lead Gray, On the Come Up also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, rappers Lil Yachty, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Mike Epps, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, Michael Cooper Jr., GaTa, and Lathan. Kay Oyegun wrote the screenplay for the film which was helmed by Lathan. The project was done under State Street Pictures and Temple Hill Production. Producers for the film include Thomas, George Tillman Jr., Robert Teitel, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, and Timothy M. Bourne with John Fischer as executive producer.

Check out the trailer and full synopsis below: