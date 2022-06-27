Sanaa Lathan will be making her feature directorial debut with 'On the Come Up', which stars Method Man, Lil Yachty & Jamila C. Gray.

The first teaser for Paramount's adaptation of On the Come Up has officially arrived. The teaser trailer debuted during the 2022 BET Awards and is described by Paramount as "a love letter to hip hop."

In just 30 seconds, the teaser already showcases how integral hip hop is to the story as it introduces the movie's protagonist, Bri (Jamila C. Gray). As the teaser plays out, Bri is told to just make music, and "the right song, at the right time" will be a major turning point. Viewers get a glimpse of Bri's prowess as she partakes in rap battles and is lauded by her peers.

On the Come Up is based on the YA novel of the same name by Angie Thomas. It follows 16-year-old Bri, an aspiring rapper who's also the daughter of a hip-hop legend. When Bri releases a song that goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she becomes entangled in a controversy that pulls her in different directions. Despite this and struggles at home, Bri won't back down.

On the Come Up marks the second book by Thomas to be adapted, following the footsteps of her debut novel The Hate U Give, which was adapted into a film in 2018. Both books were quick to land on the New York Times bestseller list, with the latter spending over 200 weeks on the list. Given the powerful nature of The Hate U Give, book and film, On the Come Up's teaser previews its hope to have a similar impact on audiences.

On the Come Up is written by Kay Oyegun and directed by Sanaa Lathan, who makes her feature directorial debut with the project. Thomas, Temple Hill, and State Street are producing. Alongside Gray, the movie stars Lathan, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lil Yachty, Method Man, Mike Epps, GaTa (a.k.a. Davionte Ganter), Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Titus Makin Jr., and Michael Anthony Cooper Jr.

There is currently no release date for On the Come Up, but it will release exclusively on Paramount+. Check out the teaser trailer below:

The full synopsis from Paramount+ reads: