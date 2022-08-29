Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for their upcoming original film On the Come Up, which will mark the feature directorial debut of Emmy-nominated actress Sanaa Lathan (Alien vs. Predator, Succession).

The coming-of-age story is set to have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival before heading to Paramount+ on September 23. The trailer and key art for the upcoming original film were first shown off at last night's MTV Video Music Awards. Lathan is directing the film from a screenplay written by Kay Oyegun and based on the New York Times’ #1 best-selling novel of the same name by Angie Thomas.

The story of On the Come Up stars Bri, a 16-year-old gifted rapper played by newcomer Jamila C. Gray. In an attempt to uplift her family and honor the legacy of her father, who was himself a local hip hop legend who, due to gang violence, saw his career cut short, she tries to break into the battle rap scene. When her first hit song goes viral for the wrong reasons, she must decide if she wants to stay true to herself or if she wants to put on an industry-imposed persona.

Image via Paramount+

Joining the cast of On the Come Up alongside Gray on the cast include the likes of Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lil Yachty, Mike Epps, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, Michael Cooper Jr., GaTa, Sanaa Lathan, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith. Producers on the project include Thomas as well as George Tillman, Jr., Robert Teitel, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, and Timothy M. Bourne with the film being executive produced by John Fischer. The film is produced by State Street Pictures and Temple Hill and is presented by Paramount+ in Association with Paramount Pictures’ Players Label.

On the Come Up will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on September 23. You can check out the new trailer and key art for the coming-of-age film as well as its official synopsis down below.