Having already proven himself as an extraordinary stand-up comic, particularly with HBO's experimental Rothaniel from earlier this month, and an intuitive showrunner with NBC's highly-acclaimed sitcom, The Carmichael Show, Jerrod Carmichael is already on the path to making a name for himself as a leading man and filmmaker. Soon, audiences will get to witness Carmichael's directorial debut, On the Count of Three, one of the most confident, accomplished, and outstanding pitch-black comedies that I've seen in years when it premiered at 2021's Sundance Film Festival. With a bold, nervy premise, unapologetically dark subject matter, and emotionally complex balance of comedic and dramatic tones, Carmichael's brazen first feature is undeniably one to watch, and it became one of the festival's greatest debuts in an unconventional year. Before On the Count of Three's release next month, Annapurna Pictures has released the film's fiery red-band trailer.

An existential buddy dramedy centered around two hard-luck companions, Val (Carmichael) and Kevin (Christopher Abbott), who make a pact to take their lives after living a final day without consequences, On the Count of Three navigates the tricky waters of its admittedly thorny plotline with affecting moments of humor, heart, introspection, and unsuspecting tenderness, notably with Abbott providing an immensely visceral, volatile performance at the forefront, which may very well be one of his finest to date (which is saying something). Carmichael's first film is nevertheless keyed into the humanity of its characters, recognizing their emboldened liveliness despite the perpetual moroseness of their intentions.

It's certainly the type of film that could easily fall apart until any moment's notice, but Carmichael's ability to navigate these depressive themes with humility, compassion, and intense care is yet another sign of his bravery, cunning, and thoughtfulness as an up-and-coming performer and newfound filmmaker.

Image via Sundance

RELATED: ‘On the Count of Three’: A Bizarre and Ambitious Journey with Suicidal Pals | Sundance 2021

Understandably, though, On the Count of Three is not an easy film to sell, and the red-band trailer's tone can favor some of the more sensational moments without highlighting the movie's moving dramatic character beats. On the Count of Three is a comedy that doesn't shy away from exploring the messy internal framework of its traumatized characters, and it's a character drama that doesn't feel the need to shift towards sentimentality or mawkishness to explore its nuanced thoughts and perspective. It's a casually stunning work of deep-seated pathos, and it's one that I greatly look forward to revisiting soon.

Plus, it's a movie that explores the unsuspecting power of Papa Roach. What's not to like?

As noted earlier and in a title card at the top of the trailer, this film deals quite heavily with suicide and mental illness. Please know that ahead of time before you watch the trailer or the film itself, especially if these subject matters are especially triggering or upsetting to watch. Also, as noted in the trailer, you or a loved one are in crisis, please reach out to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or the Crisis Text Line (Text TALK to 741741) to talk to someone who can help.

On the Count of Three will screen in select theaters and on video-on-demand starting May 13. Check out the red-band trailer below.

'Saturday Night Live': Jerrod Carmichael's Best Sketches, Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Will Ashton (19 Articles Published) Will is a freelance writer who has been seen in a variety of print and online publications. See you at the movies. More From Will Ashton

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe