Mel Gibson plays a radio host facing a threat to his family’s safety live on-air in the upcoming thriller On The Line. Being French filmmaker Romuald Boulanger's second feature since 2020's Connectés, the film will premiere in theaters as well as digitally on November 4.

The trailer for the film gives audiences a taste of the tension built up in the dangerous game of cat and mouse Gibson’s Elvis finds himself in, one that will certainly keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Written and directed by Boulanger, the film also stars William Moseley, Alia Seror-O’Neill, Paul Spera, Nadia Farés, Enrique Arce, Kevin Dillon, and John Robinson.

The trailer begins with Elvis asking his listeners to settle in and relax. As he falls into his routine of answering phone calls and doling out advice, things pick up when a caller going by the name of “Gary” claims he is about to do something really screwed up. Elvis remains cool and collected as he asks the mysterious caller where he is, but the tensions rise when Gary reveals he is calling from a “not very nice” stranger’s house and plans to take out his family. It gets even more terrifying for the protagonist and his coworkers when they learn it’s Elvis’ home and family in danger… and that the entire station is next. Although the trailer implies that much of the tension takes place “on the line” in Elvis's radio studio, there is an action-packed showdown in store for the characters once they learn the caller’s true identity.

Image via Saban Films

Saban Films is distributing On the Line. Boulanger, Marc Frydman and Robert Ogden Barnum are producing the thriller. Executive producers include William Baldwin, Marie-Ange Casalta, Nadine de Barros, David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri, Jina Panebianco, Joseph Panebianco, Samantha Peel and R. Wesley Sierk. Also on board for On the Line are associate producers Michael Barba, Gianna Bellomo and Nicolas Bouvet along with co-executive producer Eric Binns and co-producer James Cooney.

On the Line will be released in theaters, digital and On Demand on November 4. Check out the trailer below.