Walter Salles is a humanist filmmaker, thanks to his ability to identify the emotional truths behind complex stories; even if his masterpieces, The Motorcycle Diaries and I’m Still Here, are technically biopics about important historical figures within Brazilian history, they tell relatable stories about family, adolescence, and coming to grips with the future. Salles’ ability to tackle ambitious material from a unique perspective made him perfectly suited to handle a legendary novel of the “Beat generation” that was largely considered to be “unfilmable.” Salles crafted a surprisingly engaging, provocative adaptation of Jack Kerouac’s classic novel On the Road, and did so with one of the most impressive ensembles in recent history.

Why Was 'On the Road' So Unfilmable?