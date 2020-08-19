‘On the Rocks’ Trailer: Sofia Coppola Reunites with Bill Murray for New Dramedy
AppleTV+ has released the first trailer for Sofia Coppola’s new movie On the Rocks. The film stars Rashida Jones as young wife and mother who feels that her husband (Marlon Wayans) might be stepping out on her, and so her lothario father (Bill Murray) decides that they should tail the husband to see what he’s really up to. This results in some unexpected father-daughter bonding.
This looks…fine? The premise is cute and this is the first time Murray and Coppola have worked together since her breakthrough Lost in Translation back in 2003, and it’s always good to see Rashida Jones in a leading role, but the premise feels a bit thin and trite to me. There’s nothing particularly daring about it, and that’s fine I suppose, but it all just plays as kind of safe and forgettable. Hopefully I’ll be proven wrong and it will be another great addition to Coppola’s filmography.
Check out the On the Rocks trailer below. The film arrives in theaters and on AppleTV+ in October.
Here’s the official synopsis for On the Rocks:
A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city – drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.
Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.
