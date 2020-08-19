‘On the Rocks’ Trailer: Sofia Coppola Reunites with Bill Murray for New Dramedy

AppleTV+ has released the first trailer for Sofia Coppola’s new movie On the Rocks. The film stars Rashida Jones as young wife and mother who feels that her husband (Marlon Wayans) might be stepping out on her, and so her lothario father (Bill Murray) decides that they should tail the husband to see what he’s really up to. This results in some unexpected father-daughter bonding.

This looks…fine? The premise is cute and this is the first time Murray and Coppola have worked together since her breakthrough Lost in Translation back in 2003, and it’s always good to see Rashida Jones in a leading role, but the premise feels a bit thin and trite to me. There’s nothing particularly daring about it, and that’s fine I suppose, but it all just plays as kind of safe and forgettable. Hopefully I’ll be proven wrong and it will be another great addition to Coppola’s filmography.

Check out the On the Rocks trailer below. The film arrives in theaters and on AppleTV+ in October.

Here’s the official synopsis for On the Rocks: