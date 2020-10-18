‘Once Upon a Snowman’ Disney+ Trailer Teases Olaf’s ‘Frozen’ Backstory

Disney+ has unveiled the bright, fun, and very sweet trailer for Once Upon a Snowman, a prequel short which gives us a look at Frozen MVP Olaf’s (Josh Gad) backstory. The new short was teased during Disney’s virtual Frozen Fest event over the weekend. It’s also the newest bit of Frozen-related video we’ve seen since the release of Frozen 2 back in 2019.

Once Upon a Snowman is set to premiere on Disney+ this coming Friday and, according to the streamer, “follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.” The Once Upon a Snowman trailer features some moments from Frozen that we have enjoyed in the past, like Elsa (Idina Menzel) singing “Let It Go” or Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Anna (Kristen Bell) setting off on their adventure in search of Elsa. But there are a lot of new moments we haven’t seen yet which mostly focus on Olaf (Gad) looking for his place in the world — and trying to decide on a name for himself! — after Elsa creates him out of snow and brings him to life.

The new Frozen short was directed by Trent Correy, the animation supervisor for Olaf on Frozen 2, and Dan Abraham, the veteran story artist who plotted Olaf’s “When I Am Older” musical sequence in the Frozen sequel. Once Upon a Snowman is produced by Frozen 2 associate producer Nicole Hearon with Frozen 2 producer Peter Del Vecho.

Once Upon a Snowman is coming to Disney+ on Friday, October 23. Watch the rather adorable trailer for the new Frozen short below. Get even more Disney+ updates here.

