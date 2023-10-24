To celebrate its 100th Anniversary, Disney released a short called "Once Upon a Studio." It sees Mickey Mouse (Chris Diamantopoulos) gathering over five hundred Disney characters in front of the Roy E. Disney Animation building for a group photo. Great care was put into bringing these characters to life, mimicking their original animation style, bringing back voice actors if possible, and using archived voice recordings when it wasn't.

It was a given that Disney's heavy hitters would be present in the short - the Mickeys, Olafs, and Moanas of the Mouse House all make appearances. However, a surprising number of lesser-known characters from shorts, specials, and other corners of Disney also appeared. Some of these characters are obscure and overlooked due to time or lack of exposure, but they remain an important part of the company's legacy. Their presence further cements the short as a true celebration of Disney's history, giving them a much-deserved minute under the spotlight.

10 Wayne and Lanny - 'Prep & Landing' (2009)

Before Santa (W. Morgan Sheppard) can make his yearly trip around the globe, an elite team of elves called Prep & Landing is tasked with preparing the houses for his arrival. After over two hundred years of service, one elf, Wayne (Dave Foley), was hoping to receive a promotion. Instead, he gets assigned a new partner named Lanny (Derek Richardson).

Wayne and Lanny have a traditional cynical mentor and energetic apprentice dynamic. It's a simple but effective dynamic that sees both learn from the other in order to get the job done and bring Christmas magic. Their camaraderie was good enough to spawn two more shorts in the Prep & Landing series, which rank among the most unusual yet entertaining Disney shorts.

9 The Small One - 'The Small One' (1978)

A young boy (Sean Marshall) and his father (Olan Soule) own four donkeys that they use to carry wood. When the eldest donkey, called Small One, can no longer carry enough to justify his food, the father decides it is time to sell him. The boy agrees to take him to Nazareth and find a good owner who will buy Small One for one silver coin.

The Small One himself is an adorable enough character: his relationship with the boy is sweet, and his droopy right ear gives him the appropriate level of Disney cuteness. His short is more memorable for what it meant for the company since it was made by many of their new talents, including Don Bluth, John Pomeroy, and Richard Rich. Many of these animators would go on to have successful animation careers outside of Disney.

8 Nessie - 'The Ballad of Nessie' (2011)

In the Scottish wilderness, Nessie and her rubber duck, MacQuack, live happily in a small pond. When golfing tycoon MacFroogal (Billy Connolly) destroys the pond to build a golf course, Nessie is forced to look for a new place to live. Sadly, she is rejected from every possible new home and told to keep a stiff upper lip about it.

Nessie's story is about accepting that it's OK to cry and that letting out our emotions can sometimes help us find a solution to a problem. As such, the animators did a phenomenal job making Nessie as expressive as possible. The audience quickly empathizes with her situation, which helps to make up for the average storytelling. The Ballad of Nessie is among Disney's best animal-led films and a wonderful entry into the studio's ever-growing canon.

7 Lambert Lion - 'Lambert the Sheepish Lion' (1952)

A Stork (the iconic Sterling Holloway) comes to deliver a group of lambs to a herd of ewes but discovers that one of the lambs is actually a baby lion named Lambert (Clarence Nash and Stan Freberg). However, his adoptive mother (June Foray) refuses to give him back, so the Stork lets him stay. Lambert has a difficult time bonding with the young lambs due to his timid nature but finds his bravery when a wolf threatens his mother.

Lambert the Sheepish Lion is a cute short with a good story about finding one's courage and overcoming adversities. Lambert is very sympathetic, thanks in large part to his gorgeous facial animation by Eric Larson, one of Disney's Nine Old Men. Lambert might not be the most recognizable Disney character, but his journey is a classic tale that the studio has replicated multiple times.

6 Susie - 'Susie the Little Blue Coupe' (1952)

A small blue coupe named Susie is purchased brand new. Her owner treats her well, but years of wear and tear eventually mean she'll need an overhaul. Instead, she is sent to a used car lot, where her next owner is a much less pleasant individual.

Susie's story is one of the passage of time and how even when things look their grimmest, there's always a chance to turn things around. It also gives a pretty accurate look at the life of most cars, which stresses the importance of proper maintenance. The short is among Disney's saddest projects, proving the studio's ability to make audiences feel for almost everything, even cars. Susie's design was a major inspiration for the characters in Pixar's Cars franchise.

5 The Trees - 'Flowers and Trees' (1932)

Before the release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Walt Disney released a series of shorts called The Silly Symphonies to give them room to practice new techniques. One of these was Flowers and Trees, which depicted a dangerous love triangle between three anthropomorphic trees. It was the first short to be animated in three-stripped technicolor and the first to win an Academy Award for Best Cartoon Short Subjects.

Even after nearly ninety years of innovation, Flowers and Trees remains a gorgeous short. The colors help to capture the majesty of nature in springtime, helping the audience immerse themselves in the emotions of the story. Seeing the Trees in the crowd shot at the end of Once Upon a Studio reminds audiences of the long-lasting power of good stories.

4 The Reluctant Dragon - 'The Reluctant Dragon' (1941)

When a man claims to have seen a monster, his son (Billy Lee) decides to investigate, believing it to be a dragon. His hunch is correct; alas, the dragon (Barnett Parker) is not a bloodthirsty monster but a shy lover of poetry. The story has attracted the aged dragon slayer, Sir Giles (Claude Allister), who agrees to do a mock battle with the dragon to introduce him to society.

The Reluctant Dragonis among the most unsung but best movies about dragons. The titular character is a fun subversion of expectations, leading to a message about the importance of individuality and the courage of one's convictions. Parker's performance is the appropriate level of sophisticated and silly, which his expressive animation highlights. Even when he tries to act like a stereotypical dragon, he always reverts to his true self, which adds a lot of novelty to his character.

3 John Henry - 'John Henry' (2000)

In exchange for building a railroad, many black Americans and Irish immigrants are promised land to live on. Among them is John Henry (Geoffrey Jones), a man with the strength of ten. When their contractor threatens to replace the workers with a steam drill, Henry offers to race it and prove that a man could beat a machine.

John Henry does a good job of introducing kids to the legend of John Henry and America's history towards its marginalized peoples. Though it tackles some mature themes like slavery and sacrifice, it retains an inspirational message about hope and working hard to build a better future. Sadly, the movie isn't on Disney+, making it hard to watch without Disney's American Legends DVD.

2 Amos Mouse & Ben Franklin - 'Ben and Me' (1953)

Atop a statue of Benjamin Franklin (Charlie Ruggles), mice gather to hear the story of Amos (Sterling Holloway). Amos first met Ben Franklin after leaving home and helped him create inventions and turn his struggling newspaper into a success. Sadly, Ben's eccentricities cause a rift in their friendship.

Ben and Men offers a cute look at American history with Disnay's usual style of humor and whimsy. The relationship between Amos and Ben feels believable, with lots of moments of friendship and strain based on their different personalities. It also gives Holloway a chance to play a more vocally diverse character compared to his previous Disney roles.

1 Robin Williams' Lost Boy - 'Back to Neverland' (1989)

From 1989 to 2015, Disney had a tour called the Magic of Disney Animation that gave guests a chance to see the animation process first-hand. The tour began with a short film titled "Back to Neverland," hosted by newscaster Walter Cronkite​​​​​​ and starring the late great Robin Williams. Cronkite guides Williams through the animation process, which turns him into one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and puts him on a collision course with the crocodile.

This short has everything: comedy, a charismatic host, beautiful animation, and lots of heart. Williams, in particular, becomes fully immersed in the process, adding as much life to his Lost Boy as he does to the Genie from Aladdin. In fact, the costume Genie wears at the end of Aladdin is a reference to what Robin is wearing in this short.

