Once Upon a Time was surprisingly popular, largely thanks to its colorful collection of characters. Reinventing classic fairy tales under a modern eye but keeping the wholesome magic that made them popular in the first place, the show was an instant hit. Its quality declined over time, but the characters remained entertaining and compelling.

The show lasted seven seasons, each a bit more absurd than the one before. However, the cast was always game for whatever lunacy the writers threw their way. And even when the storylines became dangerously silly, the main players kept the stakes high and the emotions real. Thus, every character got a chance to shine, but some undoubtedly stole the spotlight, depending on the season.

Once Upon A Time Release Date October 23, 2011 Creator Edward Kitsis, Adam Horowitz Cast Lana Parrilla , Colin O'Donoghue , Robert Carlyle , Gabrielle Anwar , Dania Ramirez , Mekia Cox Seasons 7

1 Season 1 - Emma

Best Episode: "A Land Without Magic"

Season 1 of Once Upon a Time introduces the main plot and characters. Emma arrives in Storybrooke on Henry's insistence and slowly gets to know the town, even becoming its sheriff. She struggles to believe in the fairy tale stuff until the season finale when she successfully awakens a comatose Henry using, what else, true love's kiss.

Unlike future seasons, where the screen time was more evenly split, season 1 is all about Emma. The other characters are there, of course, and the ever-reliable Lana Parrilla and Robert Carlyle devour the scenery as Regina and Rumple. However, Jennifer Morrison is the show's anchor and, more importantly, its heart; she's the audience surrogate, experiencing everything for the first time, much like the viewers at home. Her best episode, the season finale, allows Morrison to embrace the show's magic after spending much of the season as the straight man. Emma is a huge reason behind Once Upon a Time's initial success, and season 1 showcases her greatest strengths as a character.

2 Season 2 - Cora

Best Episode: "The Miller's Daughter"

Once Upon a Time always shined brightest when a great villain was around to wreak havoc. Season 2 features Cora as the main antagonist, and it's all the better because of it. Following her introduction in season 1, Cora acts as the main enemy throughout the show's first 16 episodes, allying herself with Hook in the Enchanted Forest portion before bringing chaos to modern-day Storybrooke.

Cora is a fascinating character. Although evil, there's a twisted sense of maternal love at the core of her actions, and her bond with Regina is among the series' most complex and interesting. It, of course, also helps that the character is played by Oscar nominee Barbara Hershey, who delivers a wickedly delicious portrayal of old-fashioned villainy. Cora's showcase in the season comes in the sixteenth episode, "The Miller's Daughter," which retells her background and features an equally brilliant Rose McGowan as the character's younger version. Cora is perhaps the best villain in OUAT, which is no small feat considering the heavy hitters that followed.

3 Season 3 - Regina

Best Episode: "Quite a Common Fairy"

No character in Once Upon a Time undergoes a better arc than Regina. Beautifully played by Lana Parrilla, Regina is the show's breakout character, to the point where fans actively rooted for her to win her fight against Snow White. By season 3, Regina is more an antihero than an outright villain, largely thanks to her love for her adopted son, Henry.

Season 3 sees Regina helping the heroes rescue Henry from Pan. However, she is at her utter best during the season's second half, where she finds herself back in the Enchanted Forest and on the verge of a romance with Robin Hood. Parrilla delivers Emmy-worthy work during these episodes, perfectly capturing Regina's anger, pain, and fear. Nowhere is this clearer than in her best episode, "Quite a Common Fairy," which explores a pivotal moment in her past that further contributes to her riveting characterization. Regina is possibly the most likable character in Once Upon a Time, and season 3 includes some of her most unforgettable moments in the show.

4 Season 4 - Rumplestiltskin

Best Episode: "Operation Mongoose"

Like Regina, Rumplestiltskin is a scene-stealer. Played by the mighty Robert Carlyle, Rumple is OUAT's de facto antagonist, a trickster who loves to watch the world burn as long as he's holding the only extinguisher. The character has his ups and downs throughout the show, going from villain to antihero to misunderstood hero to villain again.

Season 4 features him as a full-on villain, once again taking advantage of the chaos to further his ultimate goal: a happy ending. While season 3 showed a gentler side to him, season 4 features Rumple at his most evil, and Carlyle delights in the chance to play it. Through his alliances with the Snow Queen and the Queens of Darkness, Rumple's deviousness takes center stage, and Carlyle is more than up for the challenge. Rumple is a character that thrives on the grey area; he's at his most interesting when he's at his most selfish. Season 4 allows him to show his more vulnerable side while remaining true to his duplicitous nature. The two-part season finale, "Operation Mongoose," is the perfect showcase for Rumple and Carlyle's strengths, embracing the character's dark nature but keeping him grounded in something genuinely emotional.

5 Season 5 - Emma

Best Episode: "Swan Song"

The Dark Swan saga is among the best in Once Upon a Time. After years of acting as the group's moral center, Emma finally gets to let loose after absorbing the Dark One's powers. The first part of the season plays with ambiguity, featuring storylines in the past and present and purposely keeping audiences in the shadows regarding Emma's true nature.

Season 5 has some of the best episodes in Once Upon a Time, and it's all thanks to the Dark Swan storyline. Morrison gives what's probably her strongest work in the series, clearly having fun channeling her inner Rumple. The season's opener, aptly titled "The Dark Swan," is among her strongest outings, but the mid-season finale, "Swan Song," is by far her finest hour. The episode plays with the light and the dark that has always existed within Emma's heart. Morrison receives great support from her on-screen partner, the charming Colin O'Donoghue, and the two more than sell the heartbreaking story. Season 5 is Emma's last great showcase in Once Upon a Time, but it's a wonderful way to honor the show's original hero.

6 Season 6 - Regina

Best Episode: "Page 23"

What's better than one Regina? Well, two, of course! Season 6 sees Regina officially separated from her evil persona, the Evil Queen, with the two coexisting in Storybrooke. While the former tries her best to keep her evil alter ego from harming others, the Evil Queen succeeds and casts a spell on her ultimate nemeses, Snow White and Prince Charming.

Lana Parrilla has the time of her life playing both personalities, embracing the Evil Queen's cruelty while expertly playing Regina's increasing fear and frustration. More importantly, season 6 further explores Regina's already rich characterization, adding layers to the show's best character. And while the show sticks with its "love conquers all" philosophy, it still allows the Evil Queen to have some destructive fun. The character shines brightest in the episode "Page 23," which once again invites audiences into Regina's tortured psyche. Parrilla is stellar in the episode, which finally reveals who Regina's greatest enemy is: herself. Season 6 is the last one that feels like Once Upon a Time, and Regina is behind the best moments.

7 Season 7 - Rumplestiltskin

Best Episode: "Beauty"

Season 7 was Once Upon a Time in name only. Following the exits of Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Josh Dallas, the show quasi-rebooted, introducing an adult Henry and the remaining characters under a new spell. The whole thing was doomed from the beginning, and the show was canceled. However, season 7 still benefitted from Parrilla, O'Donoghue, and Carlyle's presence.

Carlyle received the strongest material, as Rumple finally found himself on a journey to rid himself of the Dark One's influence. Rumple's best episode is "Beauty," which shows his story with Belle until her passing and his determination to be free of the Dark One. "Beauty" is among OUAT's all-time best episodes, thanks to strong writing and even stronger performances from Carlyle and Emilie de Ravin. Rumple and Belle's romance was full of ups and downs, but seeing their ultimate fate was undeniably emotional and rewarding. Furthermore, season 7 gave a near-perfect ending to Rumple, allowing him to find redemption without excusing his action throughout the past 6 seasons. Even though season 7 was not great, Rumple remained engaging, to the point where fans would probably watch a Once Upon a Time revival if he and Regina returned.

All 7 seasons of Once Upon a Time are available to stream on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+

