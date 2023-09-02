A curse of the fairytales is brought to Storybrooke, Maine. The storybook characters must uncover the truth behind their memories of who they truly are. Storybrooke is the mask behind the Enchanted Forest in which these fairytale characters resided before the curse. A curse made by the Evil Queen which makes them forget the memories of the Enchanted Forest.

Once Upon a Time brings fairytale characters of Storybrooke must uncover their true identities and navigate the perils of the curse in order to find their happy endings. Once the curse is broken, and they discover who they truly are, there are extreme perils in which come to Storybrooke. Characters like Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), Prince Charming (Josh Dallas), Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue), and the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla) undergo significant character growth and redemption arcs throughout the series. Viewers can stream Once Upon a Time on Disney+.

10 Mr.Gold/Rumpelstiltskin

Image by ABC

Rumpelstiltskin (Robert Carlyle) is imprisoned by Snow White and Prince Charming, and in Storybrooke he runs the town beside the Evil Queen. Although everyone forgets who they are Storybrooke, Mr. Gold manipulates the curse to his advantage, using wealth and power in Storybrooke, but ultimately finds redemption through love. He believes that “all magic comes with a price.”

RELATED: 'Once Upon a Time' Heads to Hulu With Complete Seven Episodes

In Storybrooke he uses his wealth and power to exchange people’s wishes for his own welfare. This creates several problems within Storybrooke, but they are too frightened to stand up to Mr. Gold. He learns there is more to life than wealth and power when he finds his true love, Belle (Emilie de Ravin) or Lacey in Storybrooke. He sacrifices himself to let go of the darkness which lives inside of him.

9 Mary Margaret Blanchard/Snow White

Image by ABC

In Storybrooke, Mary Margaret is a teacher, but in the Enchanted Forest, she is Snow White. Like the original Snow White, she is kind, affectionate, and optimistic. Unlike her Disney counterpart, she is independent and not naive. She grows and becomes a warrior. She and Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) become friends and roommates, and she learns the truth of her past.

She learns she is Snow White, and she teams up with David, her husband, Emma, her daughter, and others to protect the town of Storybrooke from Regina, the Evil Queen. As they uncover the truth in Storybrooke, they learn there are more evils, and they must team up with the villains to destroy the dangers of Storybrooke and create a happy ending for all.

8 David Nolan/Prince Charming

Image via ABC

Prince Charming is similar to his Disney counterpart. He is as courageous as he is charming. He will stop at nothing to protect his family from the dangers of Enchanted Forest. He encounters Snow White in the forest as she steals from him. He entraps Snow White, and he does everything in his power not to fall in love with Snow White.

Against all of his wishes, his heart guides him to his true love, Snow White. In Storybrooke he is in a coma due to his past of protecting his daughter from the Evil Queen. He learns of the truth with time like everyone else under the curse. He finds his happy ending again with his daughter and wife.

7 Lacey/Belle

Image via ABC

Belle is taken captive by Rumpelstiltskin. In Storybrooke, she is held captive as a prisoner underground. She is alike her Disney counterpart due to her love of books, adventures, optimism, and kindness. In the beginning her freedom is taken from her but despite that she has integrity and fights for independence.

She grows to care for the townspeople of Storybrooke as she realizes they are welcoming to all situations. She teaches Rumpelstiltskin and his alias Mr. Gold in Storybrooke how to love. She assists her friends in breaking the curse and goes on adventures to protect those she cares for.

6 Henry Mills

Image by ABC

Henry Mills (Jared S. Gilmore) is idealistic, warm-hearted, and enthusiastic. He is a boy with a vivid imagination, and he is the first one to believe in the stories of Storybrooke. He is the son of Emma, but he is adopted by Regina Mills, the mayor. He receives a storybook from his teacher, Mary Margaret Blanchard.

This shows him the veracity of Storybrooke, and he believes in the magic behind Storybrooke. He attempts to help the other townspeople to believe too. He is the truest believer of the curse. His determination is to save Storybrooke from the uncertainty of what comes forth with the curse.

5 Ruby Lucas/Red Riding Hood

Image via ABC

Ruby has a flirtatious and rebellious personality. She lives with her granny. In Storybrooke, she is a waitress at her Granny’s Diner. In the Enchanted Forest, in her previous life, she is a Red Riding Hood turned wolf. She is determined and courageous. She is protector and a natural survivor.

During the curse, her wolf abilities never left, but she was not able to turn into a wolf. In season 5, She attempts after the curse is broken to find her pack. She is trapped by a witch, and she begins to have relationship with Dorothy Gale. She begins her life with Dorothy in Oz.

4 Jefferson/Mad Hatter

Image via ABC

Mad Hatter (Sebastian Stan) is cursed to know the truth of Storybrooke due to his magical hat. His magical hat is the portal to Wonderland. In the Enchanted Forest is the Mad Hatter, and he is summoned to help the Evil Queen. He is lonely, and he is filled with sorrow. He demands Emma to use her magic; she believes he is delusional due to magic being only fairytales.

His daughter was taken away from him, and his curse is to live across the street and watch her from afar with her new family. Emma attempts to reunite him with his daughter, who has no memory of him. He becomes a trusted ally to Emma and her friends in protecting Storybrooke from the dangers it follows.

3 Emma Swan

Image by ABC

Emma Swan is a natural-born leader and protects her family. She treats everyone fairly and believes in justice. She is the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming, and she is sent to Storybrooke by Henry, her son. She had a troubled youth, and she redeems herself to become a believer in the fairytale.

She protects her family and friends at all costs, and she will stop at nothing to find the truth of Storybrooke. She is the savior of Storybrooke. In order to save Storybrooke, she voluntarily possesses the power of the Dark Lord. Her family and friends help her through this difficult time. She allows herself to open up and wants to spend eternity with Killian Jones, her true love.

2 Killian Jones/ Captain Hook

Image via ABC

Killian Jones appears first in season 3. Most people know by another name, Captain Hook. He enjoys being in the spotlight, and he knows how to charm his enemies. He is formerly vengeful and cruel. He is found by Emma Swan and Mary Margaret when they discover how to return to the Enchanted Forest after the curse is broken. He was never a victim of the curse, and he remained in the Enchanted Forest.

He was brought to Storybrooke by Mary Margaret and Emma. Although he is pirate, he is honorable, and he will do anything to set the right path for himself as well as others. He falls in love with Emma, and he put her life before his own. He chooses to be a better man for her, and he is determined to protect her own demise.

1 Regina Mills/Evil Queen

Image via ABC

Regina Mills is the mayor of Storybrooke, and she is the Evil Queen. She creates a curse in the Enchanted Forest to summon everyone to Storybrooke where she can have a happy ending. She has everything taken aware from her which has made her evil and filled with envy. She becomes compassionate and caring as she overcomes her struggles of letting others help her in times of need.

She has the biggest redemption arc throughout the entire series. At the beginning of the series is she made out to be the enemy, but she grows to become one of the most likable characters. In order to redeem herself, she must shed her former evilest status to become the Queen of the Realms to reunite everyone.

NEXT: From Padme to Sansa, 14 Fictional Queens We'd Actually Love to Reign Over Us