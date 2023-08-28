The Big Picture Once Upon a Time, a beloved series streaming on Disney+, will also be available on Hulu starting September 1, 2023.

The show, which aired on ABC from 2011 to 2018, intertwines classic fairytales with new stories and features iconic characters like Snow White and Prince Charming, while also reinventing others like Hook.

Once Upon a Time's success led to a spin-off series, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, along with related novels and comic books, expanding the magical world even further.

It looks like Once Upon a Time is finding a new happily ever after. The beloved series, currently streaming on Disney+, will be available to stream on Hulu starting September 1, 2023. This is a long-awaited return for the fan-favorite series, which previously streamed its episodes on Hulu while it was still airing on ABC. The series was also previously available to stream on Netflix before migrating to Disney+.

Once Upon a Time aired on ABC from 2011 to 2018 and told the story of the town of Storybrooke, a place occupied by iconic fairytale characters who have become frozen in time with no memory of their magical pasts. The series focuses on both past and present timelines, interlacing classic fairytale narratives with new stories. The series is anchored by Emma Swan, played by Jennifer Morrison, an outsider who is brought to Storybrooke by her estranged son, Henry, played by Jared S. Gilmore. But even she, it seems, has her own ties to the town and its citizens.

'Once Upon a Time' Brought a Fresh Take to Classic Tales

The series featured such classic characters as Snow White and Prince Charming, played by Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas, who fit well within their charming and iconic characters. However, the series also reinvented several key figures such as Hook who transforms from a menacing curly-haired villain to a dashing, eyeliner-wearing love interest played by Colin O'Donoghue. The series also introduced several new characters from the Disney catalog, such as Elsa from Frozen.

Once Upon a Time's successful run eventually led to a spin-off, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, which aired for one season on ABC and starred Sophie Lowe, Michael Socha, Emma Rigby, Naveen Andrews, Peter Gadiot, and John Lithgow.The series also received several related novels and comic books, expanding the magical world even further.

Currently, all seven seasons of the series are available to stream on Disney+ in the United States, the UK, Canada, and several other countries, but you can stream on Hulu beginning on Friday, September 1, 2023. Until then, Check out the trailer for the first season of Once Upon a Time below: