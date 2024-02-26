Once Upon a Time may now be poked fun at for its goofy visuals, abnormally twisted family trees, and occasionally odd characterizations - however, it remains to be a true comfort show that consistently brings the magic for audiences' viewing pleasure. Lasting for seven seasons, the show creatively re-imagined all the classic fairy tales people have come to know and love. In doing so, Once Upon a Time not only became a huge character-driven narrative, but it also became a show that often discussed the blurred boundaries of good and evil.

The premise primarily follows the journey of Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) and how her life changed forever when Henry (Jared Gilmore), the son she gave up for adoption, knocks on her door on her 28th birthday. Upon taking him home, Henry reveals how his hometown of Storybrooke is actually inhabited by fairy tale characters who were cursed to live in the real world, without their memories, thanks to the villainy of Regina - also known as, The Evil Queen (Lana Parilla). Henry eventually confesses to Emma that she's the only one who can save the town, as she is not only the daughter of Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming (Josh Dallas) but also the prophesized Savior. To celebrate this imaginative story, here's every season, ranked.

7 Season 7

Number of Episodes: 22

With almost every main cast member leaving the show after season 6, many fans were worried as to how the show could possibly continue, especially with the finale ending the narrative in a wonderfully wrapped-up bow. But by paralleling season 6's last few minutes with the original pilot episode, a spark of hope was created as fans were shockingly met with adult Henry being bombarded by his daughter, who seemed to share his magical optimism. Unfortunately, this gripping introduction could not be sustained throughout the rest of season 7 and ultimately failed to revitalize the entire series.

Acting as a soft reboot, this seventh season had a lot to do. From filling in the gaps of the time jumps, to incorporating multiple story universes, to altering character arcs, as well as introducing an entirely new main cast - there was simply too much to pack in. This left the show with severely choppy pacing and odd characterizations. Frankly, one of the few great things to come out of season 7 was the completion of storylines for fan-favorite (original) characters. For instance, not only do we get to see Regina's evolution from Evil to Good Queen, but we even get a sneak peek of Emma taking another shot at motherhood. It was a bold decision to do what the creators did, however, perhaps it would've been best to close the chapter at the original happy ending.

6 Season 6

Number of Episodes: 22

Where season 6 took a page from season 1 and attempted to sustain a continuous storyline, it wasn't exactly cohesive. But, that isn't to say it was a complete mess. Without a doubt, season 6 had its great moments. From Regina's internal - and eventual external - conflict with her Evil Queen past, to the expansion of the intricate Savior lore, to Emma and Hook's (Colin O'Donoghue) wedding, and to the ICONIC musical episode - several elements of season 6 stand out to the fans.

That being said, it was still a bit of a jumble. Not only was the narrative hopping around all over the place, but some canonical moments were even re-written to mold the season's overarching story. It's also unfortunate that some characters weren't used to the best of their abilities. For instance, the Aladdin (Deniz Akdeniz) and Jasmine (Karen David) hype fell pretty short once fans realized they were only in a handful of episodes. In addition, the Black Fairy as the season's main baddie seemed pretty underwhelming, especially since the show already did an arc with Rumpelstiltskin's (Robert Carlyle) evil parent. Plus, let's not forget how goofy season 6 got - sure, it was endearing at times, but the cringe factor rose quite steadily with some of the dialogue and the treatment of the magical story-world.

5 Season 4

Number of Episodes: 23

With Frozen becoming a smash hit in 2013, it almost felt inevitable to have the folk from Arendelle appear in Once Upon a Time. But no one could've expected them to arrive in the series less than a year after the movie's release. Sure, were their costumes and characterizations a little gimmicky at times? Yes. However, this Frozen season deserves its praise as it gave the show a solid narrative expansion and an even stronger villain. Weaving the Snow Queen's (Elizabeth Mitchell) lore into Emma's backstory was very clever and endearing. It was also interesting to see Emma struggle with her magic, just as Elsa (Georgina Haig) did.

The second half of the season, though weaker than its first, was still quite memorable. Introducing the Queens of Darkness was a fun idea, especially since it gave us the icon that is Cruella De Vil (Victoria Smurfit). But what takes the cake is the storyline of the Author (Patrick Fischler). With Henry desperate to change Regina's stereotypical villain fate, he goes on a quest to find the Author of his beloved book. In doing so, fans get to see all of Storybrooke in a warped alternate universe, as well as Henry himself becoming the all-powerful Author. It's also important to note that season 4 left fans with the best and most shocking cliffhanger of all time by turning Emma into the Dark One.

4 Season 5

Number of Episodes: 23

Transforming the Savior into the Dark One was easily one of the best plot twists this show ever gave the fans. In doing so, this not only took Emma and the gang back to the Enchanted Forest, but it also brought them to the magical land of Camelot, introducing us to even more interesting characters and mythology. Yes, they interweave yet another dark curse, but we are going to forgive them since it's allegedly cast by Emma... *wink* *wink*.

What makes season 5 even better is that it's a season that focuses on the importance and significance of relationships, both familial and romantic. From Captain Swan - Emma and Hook - to Outlaw Queen - Regina and Robin Hood (Sean Maguire) -, all the ships were happily thriving - of course, until they weren't. The second half of the season is set in the Underworld, so it's safe to say that points go down for the unnecessary death(s). But either way, season 5 is a solid season that leaves lasting impacts throughout the entire show.

3 Season 2

Number of Episodes: 22

Starting immediately where the show left off, season 2 appears to focus on the notion of reunions. Between all of Storybrooke reuniting with their lost memories, as well as Emma officially reuniting with her family, this is a very emotionally charged season - especially since the reunions get cut short with Emma and Snow being dragged into the Enchanted Forest. At the same time, with the curse now broken, characters are forced to navigate the realities of their dual personalities, as well as the consequences that come with losing 28 years of life.

Emma, in particular, struggles to grapple with the life she could've had as she's confronted by parents she never expected. Regina, on the other hand, struggles to accept the repercussions of her actions as she fights to stay by her son's side. Along the way, new beloved characters are introduced - both in Storybrooke and elsewhere - each harboring their own secret connections to the main ensemble. Essentially, season 2 is riveting and grand as it wonderfully expands the narrative mythology that fans grew to love.

2 Season 3

Number of Episodes: 22

Easily dubbed the "fan-favorite season", season 3 sees the repercussions of its predecessor with the main cast rushing out of Storybrooke to save Henry from his kidnappers. In doing so, they find themselves stuck in Neverland as they're faced with the tyranny of Peter Pan (Robbie Kay) and his lost boys. Indeed, what makes this season so great is how the complexities of parenthood are pushed to the forefront of the season. Snow and Charming struggle to bond with Emma; Emma and Regina finally join forces as Henry's mothers; even Rumpelstiltskin goes on his own journey as he's faced with the son he abandoned, as well as the father who abandoned him.

Once approaching the second half of the season, it pretty much went from strength to strength as fans were introduced to the wonderfully wicked Zelena (Rebecca Mader) - Regina's older sister. Not only do we get to witness her unhinged nature, but her actions ultimately lead up to one of the best episodes of all time: the one where Emma and Hook are forced into the past. There, fans finally get to see Emma embrace the charm of the Enchanted Forest, but most importantly come to the realization of how much she truly loves and adores her parents.

1 Season 1

Number of Episodes: 22

As the season that started it all, it truly began with a huge bang as Once Upon a Time gave audiences one of the strongest pilot episodes of all time. Laced with an interesting premise that intrigued both fairy tale lovers and non-fairy tale lovers alike - season 1 was able to beautifully balance the magical nostalgia with the mysterious thrills that kept the show consistently entertaining. With every episode introducing a new fairy tale twist, fans couldn't help but see how it would bring Emma one step closer to believing in magic, breaking the curse, and reuniting with her family. Upon re-watch, it's also quite funny to see just how many stars this show managed to produce - as seen by the supporting cast of Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan.

Frankly speaking, season 1 managed to capture and sustain a wonderfully paced arc from beginning to end as it showcased the journey of a non-believer turning into a fully fledged hero. From romance, to action, to drama, to horror - it really had it all and was true perfection. No season that followed was able to match the strength and succinct nature of season 1. Its end really kept audiences begging for more.

