You'd have to think this was an April Fools' Joke, and yet, here we are. Reports have now been confirmed that David Fincher and Brad Pitt are teaming up once again — this time for a sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 Oscar-winning epic, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Yes, really. We're not kidding. No, we can't believe it either. In an unprecedented move, Fincher will direct and Pitt will star in a new film based on a screenplay written by Quentin Tarantino — a rare situation, considering Tarantino is known for writing and directing all his own material. Even more surprising? The film is being fast-tracked at Netflix, where Fincher has a first-look deal, with plans to shoot this July in California. Sources suggest Netflix may have shelled out over $20 million just for the script.

If you’re wondering how this utter fever dream that shouldn't be real came together, here’s what we know: when Tarantino scrapped his long-teased final film The Movie Critic, he didn’t stop writing. The script he was developing apparently morphed into a continuation of Cliff Booth’s story — yes, Pitt’s Zen-stuntman-turned-legend from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Not wanting the project to sit in a drawer, Tarantino took it to Fincher, and the rest is fast becoming streaming history. The budget is reportedly around $200 million, and while no official title has been announced, this thing is very real and very much happening.

As of now, no other cast is confirmed, and Leonardo DiCaprio is not expected to return as Rick Dalton, although a cameo isn’t out of the question. This is very much Cliff Booth’s story now. Most plot details remain under wraps, but based on the vibe and price tag, we’re in for something big, stylish, and gloriously unpredictable.

David Fincher and Brad Pitt Are No Strangers

Fincher and Pitt are no strangers to collaboration — Se7en, Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button — and Fincher even reportedly offered Pitt first dibs on The Killer, which the actor turned down. Fincher was even going to direct Pitt in World War Z 2, if you can remember that. So this creative pairing makes sense. Even if Tarantino giving away one of his scripts doesn't. This is so weird.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the David Fincher-directed sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Really.