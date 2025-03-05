Quentin Tarantino's body of work is celebrated by movie-goers because, no matter if it’s a kung fu fantasy or a twisty crime thriller, the writing is guaranteed to be razor sharp and the characters leap off the screen. The director’s ninth film, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, has plenty of both, making it one of the director's most rewatchable films.

Both a reimagining and a tribute to the classic age of Hollywood, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is packed with the types of fascinating characters Tarantino is a master at creating. We take a look at the best characters from Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, ranked by how memorable they were after the credits began to roll.