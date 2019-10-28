‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Digital, Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed; Includes 20 Minutes of Deleted Scenes

0

You’ll be able to own one of the best films of 2019 in a little less than a month, at which point you’ll also get to see what hit the cutting room floor. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment today unveiled the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Digital and Blu-ray release dates, along with the news that the in-home version of the film will come complete with a whopping 20 minutes of deleted scenes. Writer/director Quentin Tarantino is known for sometimes shooting a lot of footage (he purposefully overwrites his screenplays) and then whittles it down a bit in the editing room, which is how the fabled four-hour cut of Django Unchained came to be—a cut that may or may not eventually see the light of day.

But in the case of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the film will hit Digital HD on November 26th and 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 10th. Tarantino says most of the footage that didn’t make the final cut from his 1969-set drama was from the Lancer sequence, as he actually wrote and shot scenes that would allow the audience to fully understand the plot of the episode for which Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton has been tapped to play the villain.

EW released one of the deleted scenes exclusively to accompany the home video release details, and it features Luke Perry and Timothy Olyphant’s characters bickering while scene-stealer Julia Butters forces them to knock it off. It’s a fun little scene, and one of many that were shot for the film’s second act and then removed.

Some of those scenes are now playing in theaters with the “extended cut” of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as the film now ends with an extended assortment of scenes from the Lancer sequence.

It doesn’t sound like these new scenes have been added into the film for the in-home release, so there’s no “director’s cut” to be found on Digital or Blu-ray. But in addition to the deleted scenes, the Digital and Blu-ray releases also include four featurettes: Quentin Tarantino’s Love Letter to Hollywood, Bob Richardson – For the Love of Film, Shop Talk – The Cars of 1969, Restoring Hollywood – The Production Design of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Fashion of 1969. While these featurettes are certainly of interest to fans of the film, Sony is no doubt also hoping they’ll grab the attention of Oscar voters as Once Upon a Time is poised to be a major player in many categories this awards season.

And if you’re a collector, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will also be available to purchase in a limited 4K UHD Collector’s Edition that includes a 7-inch vinyl record, a poster for the Rick Dalton movie Operazione Dyn-o-mite!, and a new Mad magazine parody of Bounty Law.

