‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’ to Be Re-Released with Additional Footage

Quentin Tarantino won’t remove stuff from Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood for China, but he’s more than happy to add stuff to the film for American and Canadian audiences. Sony Pictures has announced that they plan to release Once Upon a Time on Friday in over 1,000 theaters “with never-before-seen footage bookending the motion picture. The reissue with over 10 minutes of four additional scenes,” will be added to a film that was already running at 2 hours and 41 minutes.

Per the press release, “Audiences have shown tremendous support for this movie, and we look forward to offering them another opportunity to see the film as it’s meant to be seen – in theaters on the big screen – with more sights and sounds of the sixties from Quentin Tarantino as an added treat,” said Adrian Smith, President of Domestic Distribution, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group.

I’m kind of okay with this, but it makes me curious to see if Tarantino plans to recut the film for a miniseries release on Netflix like he did with The Hateful Eight or if he now considers this his official version of the movie. It’s kind of hard to pin down different cuts of Tarantino movies and where they land within his filmography (like considering Kill Bill one movie even though it’s only been widely released as two separate films).

It’s a relatively slow weekend at the box office, so it makes sense why Sony is giving Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood a re-release now. Additionally, this re-release gives the film a bit more of a spotlight as Sony likely gears up for an awards campaign. The movie has already been a hit with audiences garnering $368 million worldwide to be Tarantino’s second-highest grossing movie of his career. I wouldn’t be surprised if Sony is able to ride this success to a handful of Oscar nominations including Best Original Screenplay and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Brad Pitt.