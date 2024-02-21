The Big Picture Get ready to experience the restored masterpiece Once Upon a Time in the West in 4K on May 14, 2024.

The new edition will showcase a 165-minute version and special features, including commentary from industry experts.

Although initially overlooked, the film's legacy now influences modern filmmakers and is preserved by the Library of Congress.

To commemorate its 55th anniversary, Once Upon a Time in the West is coming to 4K from Paramount. The newly-restored edition of Sergio Leone's Western masterpiece will be released on May 14, 2024. Released in 1968, the film is widely considered to be one of the greatest Westerns ever filmed.

The centerpiece of the disc will be an all-new 4K restoration from the original 35mm Techniscope camera negative by Paramount’s archive team, L'Immagine Ritrovata and The Film Foundation. The restoration will match the build and color palette of the 2007 Film Foundation photochemical restoration that was overseen by Martin Scorsese. The restored film will run 165 minutes, restoring the film to its full length after it was cut down to 145 minutes by Paramount in 1968. It will also include a number of special features, including one commentary by Jay Jennings and Tom Betts, host of the Spaghetti Westerns Podcast, and another that will feature contributions from legendary filmmakers John Carpenter, John Milius, and Alex Cox, as well as film historians Sir Christopher Frayling and Dr. Sheldon Hall, and members of the cast and crew. The disc will also include a number of featurettes, the original theatrical trailer, and an all-new look at the film from critic and historian Leonard Maltin.

What Is 'Once Upon a Time in the West'?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Following the conclusion of Leone's Dollars Trilogy, which starred Clint Eastwood as the archetypal Man With No Name, Leone intended to retire from Westerns, but was approached by Paramount to direct one more. He took the offer, and wrote the script with art-house impresario Bernardo Bertolucci and future horror-meister Dario Argento. The film chronicles the struggle over the desert town of Sweetwater, as an outlaw (Jason Robards) and a gunfighter (Charles Bronson) defend the town's heiress (Claudia Cardinale) from the forces of a ruthless killer (Henry Fonda). Audiences at the time found Fonda's role to be shocking, as he was typically cast as a likable hero. The film also featured an iconic score by frequent Leone collaborator Ennio Morricone, and co-starred a number of Western film regulars, including Keenan Wynn, Woody Strode, Lionel Stander, and Jack Elam.

Once Upon a Time in the West was not a financial or critical success at the time of its release. However, its reputation grew with time, and a number of filmmakers now cite it as an influence - including Quentin Tarantino, who named his 2019 show business epic Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to honor it. In 2009, it was selected by the National Film Registry for preservation by the Library of Congress.

Paramount Presents' 4K release of Once Upon a Time in the West will be released May 14, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the original theatrical trailer for Once Upon a Time in the West below.