The Big Picture Once Upon a Time in Wonderland had a self-contained story with strong character development.

The spin-off expanded on favorite Once Upon a Time characters, giving them more depth and backstory.

Despite lower ratings, the 13-episode series offers a magical adventure in the Once Upon a Time universe.

Once upon a time, there was a magical series filled with classic fairy tales and Disney characters thrown into the real world via a dark curse cast by an Evil Queen; the show was called, Once Upon a Time. The brainchild of former Lost writers Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, the show enchanted ABC viewers for seven seasons and 156 episodes. During a recent interview with Collider, former Once star, Colin O'Donoghue, got fans thinking about the possibility of a Once Upon a Time revival. While there's certainly an argument for the show's return, audiences don't have to wait for a theoretical revival to return to the realms of the show.

Premiering in 2013 alongside the main show's third season, the spin-off series, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, was an exciting expansion of the Once universe that many viewers missed out on. The romantic-adventure series had a massive marketing campaign and quite a bit of buzz leading up to its premiere, yet it was not a ratings darling like its predecessor. Though the endeavor may have only lasted one season, it's most definitely worthy of a watch by fans of the parent series thanks to a complete story, an epic series finale, and an expansion on a number of fan-favorites.

'Once Upon a Time in Wonderland' Had a Great, Self-Contained Story

Prior to Once Upon a Time's third season, it was announced that ABC had picked up Once Upon a Time in Wonderland for a 13-episode season. During Season 2 of the main series, viewers complained that the show wasn't airing consistently, as "in two weeks" became the frequent tagline for the show's post-episode promos. To remedy the issue, ABC announced Once Upon a Time's 22-episode third season would be split into two volumes, with the first 11 episodes premiering in the fall and the final 11 airing in the spring, which allowed the episodes to air without the interruptions of special events in the winter, such as the Superbowl and the Academy Awards. Once Upon a Time in Wonderland was originally intended to fill the event-less weeks in between those two half seasons. After early buzz following the show's 20-minute pilot presentation and the release of its trailer, the network moved the revival up to its fall schedule and gave it its own night and time slot.

Set in Once's (first) rendition of Wonderland, the 13-episode series followed Alice (Sophie Lowe), as she returned to Wonderland alongside her friend, the Knave of Hearts/Will Scarlet (Michael Socha), to find the true love that she thought she'd lost: a genie named Cyrus (Peter Gadiot). There, she must defeat the complex Red Queen (Emma Rigby) and the malevolent Jafar (Naveen Andrews) to reunite with her genie and to bring peace to Wonderland.

'Once Upon a Time in Wonderland' Benefited From Its Shorter Run

Regardless, the one-season storyline made for a tight, well-paced arc, as a shorter run meant that there was no need for filler episodes. When the season begins, Alice is up against the Red Queen and Jafar's alliance. Cyrus is Jafar's prisoner, while Alice and the Knave search for him. By the time the winter finale aired, Alice and Cyrus reunite and the fan-favorite Red Queen has become an anti-hero, forced to work with the lovers in order to defeat Jafar and to win back her own true love. While fans loved Regina's (Lana Parrilla) redemption arc in the original series, it was a multi-year struggle for the former evil queen, as viewers had to wait until Season 3 to see Regina team up with the heroes. Instead, Wonderland was able to deliver a deliciously fun villain-hero dynamic after just a few episodes.

Speaking of character dynamics, the short run also allowed for ample character development. While Once Upon a Time's character arcs made for iconic television, those stories had to be stretched out over the course of 22 to 23 episodes a year. Each season also brought in new characters from fairy tales and Disney lore, which led to a crowded roster. Wonderland's single season arc meant that each of its main characters needed to not only reach their full development by the season's end, but they also had to do it in a shorter time span. This resulted in a well-balanced and dynamically written season, where each character got to shine in every single episode. The arcs culminated in a satisfying and beautiful series finale that is the Once Upon a Time universe at its very best, but those characters weren't the only ones given a chance to shine.

'Once Upon a Time in Wonderland' Expanded on Favorite 'Once Upon a Time' Characters

Over the course of its seven-year run, Once Upon a Time introduced a slew of fan-favorite characters. But with such a large roster, it was understandable that some fell to the wayside. Once Upon a Time in Wonderland's slightly smaller main cast allowed the show to expand on a few Once Upon a Time favorites in a naturalistic way. In the series' third episode, it's revealed that the Knave is actually from the Enchanted Forest and is none other than Will Scarlet, one of Robin Hood's (Sean Maguire) Merry Men. Maguire appears in a flashback in a story that lays the groundwork for Robin's struggle in Season 4 of Once, in which Socha reprised his role as Will. The flashback also includes the criminally underrated Once Upon a Time villian, Maleficent (Kristen Bauer van Straten), who, at that point hadn't appeared on the main show since the first season, and wouldn't return until the Queens of Darkness story in Season 4. Maleficent wasn't the only big bad from the parent series to fall down the rabbit hole, though.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, one of the most evil Once villains of all made an appearance in Wonderland when Cora (Barbara Hershey) invaded Episode 11, "Heart of the Matter." The episode focuses on Rigby's Anastasia; as she adjusts to her new role as Wonderland's Red Queen in a flashback, the Queen of Hearts, Cora, pays her a visit. Cora takes Anastasia under her wing after saying her own daughter (a nod to Regina) has been a "disappointment." She volunteers to teach Anastasia magic, though the young girl is reluctant. While expanding on the Red Queen's story and helping make her more understandable to Wonderland viewers, it also furthers Cora's story. Viewers will remember from the main show that—despite becoming the monster Cora wanted her to be—Regina always had a turbulent relationship with her mother. The Caterpillar, who originally appeared in the 18th episode of Once Upon a Time's first season (along with the debut of Wonderland as a realm), makes numerous appearances and is revealed to be a mob boss.

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland was not the ratings darling for which ABC had hoped, however, the 13-episode spin-off is a magical way for viewers to revisit the fantastical realms of the Once Upon a Time universe. From a tight, well-paced story that allows each of its characters to shine, to appearances from favorites of the original series, viewers are in for a larger than life and satisfying adventure down the rabbit hole.

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

