ABC's storybook series Once Upon a Time received its happily ever after nearly seven years ago with the assurance that all the adventures didn't have to end even as the cameras stopped rolling. Jennifer Morrison, however, is taking that call a bit more seriously. Though the residents of Storybrooke have since moved on to other things, including Morrison herself, who is now directing episodes of another hit show in Yellowjackets, the actress behind Emma Swan believes there's room for a fairytale reboot in the world. In an exclusive conversation with The New York Post, she shared her idea for how the show could return to screens, albeit with one big caveat — that it includes an entirely new cast.

"I think that they should reboot it, probably with new people,” she said in the interview. Her logic is that the design of the show is tailor-made for more stories. Once Upon a Time revolves around the fictional town of Storybrooke, Maine, where the residents are all fairy-tale characters brought to our world, albeit with their memories wiped thanks to a curse employed by the evil queen, Regina (Lana Parilla), who moonlights as their mayor. Though the seven seasons viewers got were primarily trained on Emma's journey to save the residents from their fate, Morrison believes it's possible to tell a different tale through a similar lens with other whimsical figures that never appeared in the original run. “Eddy [Edward] Kitsis and Adam Horowitz were showrunners and creators of that. They had such a brilliant concept of this idea of the crossover of all the fairy-tale characters and the curse and all these things. And I think that they are filled with endless stories that fill in that kind of vibe."

Morrison also feels that the original characters said "The End" at the perfect time when the series closed in 2018. “I think that they took this cast as far as you could take it, in terms of kind of squeezing all the story out of that main cast,” she continued. “I would be in full support of seeing a reboot with a whole new group of people or a new group of fairy-tale characters who are in their own mess, in their own situation, with their own savior." Lest you believe that the original savior would leave the title behind for good, she assured that she'd gladly bring her experience behind the camera from Dr. Death, Euphoria, Tracker, and more if asked. "If they want me to come direct it, I’d be happy to. It would be very cool."

The Other Half of "Captain Swan" Also Has Thoughts on a Return