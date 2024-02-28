The Big Picture Once Upon a Time remains popular with fans, gaining new viewers through Disney+.

The show's original story can be picked back up due to its timelessness and positive nature.

A potential revival could find success on Disney+ with self-contained, shorter seasons.

Once upon a time, there was an enchanted series that dominated Sunday night television for more than half a decade. One of the last shows to debut during ABC's 2011 fall season, Once Upon a Time was a runaway hit. The series was declared the top-rated new drama of the season and received praise from both audiences and critics for its unique twist on fairy tales and its family-friendly nature. Its debut season saw the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla), obsessed with taking vengeance on Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming (Josh Dallas), cast a curse that banished all the fairy tale characters from their world to the "real world" town of Storybrooke, Maine. There, the beloved characters are unable to remember who they really are and can only be freed from their prison by Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), the savior and daughter of Snow and Charming.

Each season, Once reset its story, sometimes sending the characters out of Storybrooke and other times introducing a new villain or threatening spell. During the show's sixth season, Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz executed their planned finale to the story, but they weren't done telling tales yet, as Once Upon a Time returned for a seventh season amid a massive creative reboot. After the series ended with Season 7, the book seemed closed on the once popular drama. Recently, however, Once Upon a Time's Captain Hook, Colin O'Donoghue, sat down with Collider for an interview in which he shared some thoughts on the possibility of the show returning — and he posed a good argument for the show's continuation. Once Upon a Time has even more fans today than it did when it first aired, and, logistically, the show has even more platforms to which it can return. More importantly, the model for a creative return has already been built into both the series' thesis and a long-ago spin-off.

'Once Upon a Time' Has More Fans Today Than When it Aired

The success of Once Upon a Time cannot be understated. The show was magic when it aired, consistently ranking in the top 50 during its first four seasons. Even as viewership dropped off in its final seasons, the show maintained a dedicated fanbase. When speaking with Collider recently, O'Donoghue commented on the show's continued popularity: "What's happening now is I found that there are people who were maybe teenagers in the mid to late teens who now might have kids or small kids... and are beginning to re-watch it with their kids, and then they're finding a whole new audience." He raises a good point. As of October 2021, Once Upon a Time is more than a decade old, and despite being a primetime network drama, it was praised for its family-friendly nature. While the show was a ratings darling in the coveted 18-49 rating demographic, the show had a plethora of teenage fans who have gone on to share the show with their own children. The show also remains timeless because of its positive nature. As O'Donoghue observed:

It was such a great show. It was such an amazing experience to be a part of something that still to this day means so much to so many people. It's very rare that there are shows that families all across the board, from whatever age — seven, eight, nine, up to grandparents — can watch together, and there's little bits in it for everybody. Eddie [Kitsis] and Adam [Horowitz] were very clear when I remember asking them, everything at the time was gritty, everything had to be gritty, and this and the other, and they said, “Well, we decided we want to go the complete opposite and make something just about hope.

'Once Upon a Time' Could Pick Back Up With Its Original Story

O'Donoghue also points out that there really is no true end for Once Upon a Time. "I think that the show could definitely go again. I mean, look, it's a call for Eddie and Adam, really. I've spoken to them and a few other people about it, and I think what's great about Once is I think that you could kind of come back and just pick up where it left off."

He's not wrong. After all, the show has technically already ended twice before. The first six seasons follow the journey of Emma Swan, a woman with a troubled past, who is brought to Storybrooke when the son she gave up for adoption, Henry (Jared S. Gilmore), shows up at her door. Though she doesn't believe her destiny for the first 21 out of the first 22 episodes, she learns she is the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming and is destined to break the Evil Queen's curse. The first season finale pulls off an incredible plot twist when Emma not only allows herself to believe in the curse but breaks it. Moments after, magic is brought to Storybrooke, and the Once Upon a Time tradition of completely resetting itself began. For the next five seasons, viewers followed Emma's journey as she found her family and her home, met some magical and synergetic new friends, fell in love with Hook, and completed her journey from reluctant hero to accepting her role as savior.

The Season 6 finale executed Kitsis and Horowitz's original plan for a series finale, but before wrapping, offered an interesting take on what the show had been building toward: It was never about "The End," but always about the journey. As the magical storybook in the series reaches its conclusion without an expected finale, Goodwin's Snow White gives one of her famous speeches by saying, "Believing in even the possibility of a happy ending is a powerful thing, but living with that kind of belief... that's the most powerful thing of all."

Following the thesis that had been outlined in the finale, Once Upon a Time returned for a seventh season — although a majority of the cast members, including Morrison, Goodwin, and Dallas, exited the series, with Parrilla, O'Donoghue, and Robert Carlyle the only full time returning stars. The stalwarts were joined by a grown-up Henry Mills (Andrew J. West) and a slew of new characters as they faced a new curse cast by a particularly evil Mother Gothel (Emma Booth). Though this arc only lasted one season, the finale again proved the entire point of the series, as the formerly Evil Queen Regina is crowned as the Good Queen of the newly United Realms of Storybrooke and says she hopes for more adventures. A continuing story is part of the very DNA of Once Upon a Time — and, unlike when the show went off the air nearly six years ago, there are even more avenues and formats in which it could continue now.

Disney+ Offers More Ways for 'Once Upon a Time' to Return

Being one of the more popular shows on ABC meant that Once had to fulfill a full 22 or 23-episode schedule each season. In the latter seasons, however, some felt that the series' best days were behind it, and ratings began to fall. On network TV, declining ratings make a show less attractive to lucrative advertisers, but, as O'Donoghue mentioned, the show is constantly finding new fans, in no small way thanks to Disney+. Bringing the show back with a reboot or revival on the streaming service would allow it the possibility of finding success once again. But how can a network-style series that has already ended twice possibly adapt to the world of streaming? The answer lies down the rabbit hole.

Released along Once Upon a Time's third season, the spin-off series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland follows the adventures of Alice (Sophie Lowe) and Will Scarlet (Michael Socha) as they journey to Wonderland to save Alice's true love Cyrus (Peter Gadiot) from the clutches of the Red Queen (Emma Rigby) and Jafar (Naveen Andrews). The series was always going to wrap up its story by the end of 13 episodes, with the possibility of launching another installment with a new cast —if the show had been a ratings success. While the show was canceled after its first season, it has since been found by viewers on Disney+ who missed it the first time around. However, the Wonderland spin-off offers a potential solution; shorter seasons and self-contained stories with beloved Once characters could be key to a successful revival.

Once Upon a Time enchanted fans for seven years and 156 episodes, but as O'Donoghue suggested, the show can always return — and now, more than a decade after it originally premiered, is the perfect time for the adventure to continue. With the ever-growing catalog on Disney+, and new fans discovering the show all the time thanks to streaming, Once Upon a Time now has even more options for continuation past its initial happily ever after.

Once Upon a Time is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

