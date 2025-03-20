The first teaser for One Battle After Another, the next film from Paul Thomas Anderson that stars Leonardo DiCaprio, has been officially released. One Battle After Another has already been set for release later this year on September 26, and the new teaser confirms that the first full-length trailer for the film will be released next week. One Battle After Another follows a group of ex-revolutionaries who reunite to rescue one of their daughters when an evil enemy comes back to light after 16 years in the dark. This is the first feature film for writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson since Licorice Pizza in 2021, the coming-of-age, feel-good romance drama starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman that was nominated for three Oscars.

Leonardo DiCaprio was also absent from the screen for all of 2024, with his most recent role coming in Killers of the Flower Moon, the 2023 period epic from director Martin Scorsese that also stars Robert De Niro. DiCaprio also recently starred in Don’t Look Up (Cate Blanchett) and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Brad Pitt) before Killers of the Flower Moon. In addition to DiCaprio, One Battle After Another has also recruited other stars such as Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall for roles in the film. Toro is best known for his work as Alejandro in Taylor Sheridan’s Sicario movies, and he also played The Collector in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Penn recently teamed up with Paul Thomas Anderson for the aforementioned Licorice Pizza, and Hall is known for starring alongside Gerard Butler in Law Abiding Citizen.

What Are the Most Famous Paul Thomas Anderson Movies?

Arguably the most notable work of Paul Thomas Anderson’s career came nearly 30 years ago in Boogie Nights, the 1997 R-rated showbiz drama starring Mark Wahlberg and Julianne Moore, but he’s also known for his work on There Will Be Blood, the 2007 psychological thriller that saw Daniel Day-Lewis win an Oscar for his performance. Anderson also directed Punch-Drunk Love in 2002, a romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler, and his most recent work before Licorice Pizza came in Phantom Thread in 2017, another period drama that also stars Daniel Day-Lewis alongside Vickey Krieps and Lesley Manville.

One Battle After Another is coming to theaters on September 26. Check out the first teaser for the film above and stay tuned to Collider for coverage of the official trailer next week.