There's great news for fans of NBC’s powerhouse One Chicago franchise as it's just been announced that the Windy City drama lineup is back to warm up your winter Wednesdays. Beginning January 8, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return to primetime with new episodes as we head into the back half of their respective seasons.

Kicking off the night at 8 PM is Chicago Med, as we head back into the fast-paced world of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, where the city’s finest doctors and nurses tackle life-or-death decisions on the daily. Then, at 9 PM, Chicago Fire reignites the flames, then very quickly tries to put them out because fire is dangerous, following Firehouse 51 as they make their way through daring rescues, personal struggles, and teamwork which makes the dream work. Wrapping up the night at 10 PM., Chicago P.D. gets down to business with some crime solving, as the Intelligence Unit tries to use their intelligence, as a unit. It's more exciting than that sounded.

There’s no denying that One Chicago Wednesday is a ratings powerhouse. Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Medconsistently deliver strong performances in the Nielsen ratings, with each show attracting millions of viewers weekly, and that's what makes the series such a juggernaut for NBC.

#OneChicago Will Have Its First Crossover in 5 Years

It was announced last week that, after years of obstacles, the One Chicago franchise can finally bring back the epic crossovers fans have come to love. According to TV Line, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are gearing up for a one-night crossover event centered around a massive explosion in a city office building, and the fallout will ripple through the Windy City above and below ground, in the process characters across all three series for the first time in five years.

The pandemic, strict COVID protocols, and industry-wide strikes had previously made major crossover events nearly impossible in recent years. The last proper One Chicago crossover, focused on an outbreak of flesh-eating bacteria, aired before the pandemic, which gives you an indication of just how long it's been. Since then, a mix of safety restrictions and shortened production schedules left no room for the immense logistical prep that these crossovers demand.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. return to NBC on January 8. Catch up with the series on Peacock, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.