Like many other shows in a franchise, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. have been affected by factors that have made crossovers impossible. Because the writers' strike resulted in fewer episodes, there has not been a tenable way to execute a proper crossover in the previous season. The current television season is the first proper season in several years following the first disruption by the pandemic. Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman talked to The Hollywood Reporter about what fans can expect in the upcoming season. She also addressed the possibility of a crossover with other One Chicago shows.

"It was a shortened season because of the strike, and we really didn’t have a lot of time," she spoke of the reason behind the lack of any crossover in the previous season. "But that is something we love to do, and I’m sure at some point there’ll be conversations about it this season," Newman continued, teasing something exciting for fans of all three shows. "We love doing the mini crossovers too, where we get to have Chicago PD guys on our team for a while, and Chicago Med people and send our folks over there," the showrunner continued, teasing the most feasible crossovers to do, where characters from either show pop up on another.

A 'One Chicago' Crossover Would Feel Very Different This Season

A One Chicago crossover would happen at a peculiar time in the universe if it happens. All three shows have seen cast exits and additions in the new seasons. For Chicago Fire's part, Newman says, "We try to keep it real, and people do come and go from firehouses." This rotation allows for new stories and dynamics. Several new characters from all three shows will interact for the first time, which is quite exciting since it could be the beginning of anything.

As far as bringing back old characters go, Chicago Fire and Chicago Med will see some familiar faces drop by, as teased by respective showrunners. ". . . Our plan is to see Boden. He is a part of our world, still," Newman said of Boden's future on Chicago Fire. She also teased "a lot of ghostly, spooky happenings going on this year," as the past comes to haunt several Chicago Fire characters.

No date has been set for a One Chicago crossover, but stay tuned to Collider for updates. Watch Chicago Fire on NBC every Wednesday at 9 pm and stream later on Peacock.

