External factors have made it impossible for television franchises to execute major crossover events. One Chicago has been unable to do a proper one for several years, with the last one centered around an outbreak of flesh-eating bacteria (before the pandemic). The 2024/2025 TV season is the first regular TV season in a long time. After Chicago Fire's showrunner Andrea Newman teased "conversations about it [crossover] this season," it is indeed happening. TV Line reports that all three shows are looking to do a crossover event in the coming episodes. Per the report, the one-night crossover event will be centered around "a massive explosion in an office building that upends the entire city (above and below ground)." Details about how the events are scarce, including when viewers can expect it to happen.

The pandemic upended the entire crossover system since the protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 did not allow for massive crowds as a crossover would elicit. WGA and SAG-AFTRA went on strike when the pandemic ended to force the studios to offer their creatives better working conditions and compensation models. By the time the strikes ended, the season had progressed, only allowing a handful of episodes to be produced. These episodes could barely contain proper storylines, let alone a crossover. This season is the first one where COVID is behind us, and episodes are back to regular numbers.

What's On the Horizon for 'Chicago Fire,' 'Chicago P.D.,' and 'Chicago Med.'

The next One Chicago episodes air tonight, Wednesday, November 13. In Chicago Fire, Dom and Kelly revisit the storage facility to find new evidence for their case against Bishop. Meanwhile, Mouch and Herrmann continue pursuing their desires to climb the CFD ladder while Novak prepares a proposal for Chief Robinson. "Untouchable" puts the lives of several Chicago Fire characters at risk as Bishop falls back into his violent nature.

Meanwhile, in Chicago P.D., Torres gets a blast from the past when a mistake he made in Season 11 comes to haunt him. Having made detective recently, Kim is torn about what to do with the Torres thing. She can out him to protect her career or continue keeping the secret of Torres' involvement with a CI and have him owe her a favor. "Contrition" tests loyalties and desire to self-protect. Finally, the ED "explodes" in Chicago Med as Archer and Lennox's feud comes to a head. "Family Matters" sticks Sharon between a rock and a hard place when she must decide who stays.

Tune in to NBC from 8 to 10 p.m. to catch these stories and more. Catch up with Chicago Fire on Peacock.

