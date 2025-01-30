Well, that was pretty intense, wasn't it? After half a decade, the One Chicago universe came together to deliver an intense crossover event. While the crossover event was thoroughly entertaining and emotionally intense as previously alluded to, its conclusion didn't exactly shock anyone, as all those who were in danger made it out safely...thankfully. Now, the vast One Chicago universe which includes the trio of shows, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. can all begin to move on from the event. With that in mind, NBC has released a new trailer teasing what comes next for beloved characters on all three shows.

Prior to the 2025 crossover, in the fall finale of Chicago Med, the life of Dr. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) is endangered when her patient attacks and stabs her. Luckily for the good doctor, her colleague, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) was on hand to offer assistance. Now, in the aftermath of the crossover, the short teaser shows Dr. Goodwin in therapy where she reveals, quite ominously, that she sees her attacker, watching her. Crossing over quickly to Chicago Fire, the clip sees the content pair of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and her husband, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). This couple were right in the eye of the storm during the crossover, with Kidd stuck underground alongside P.D.'s Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). With that ordeal behind them, at least physically, the clip sees Kidd making it clear to Severide that she'd like them to have kids.

As it was on crossover day, Chicago P.D. wraps up the promo trailer. While Ruzek and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) were put through the wringer during the disaster that shook the Windy City. P.D.'s next episode seems set to focus on their colleague, Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar). After his actions in the show's fall finale nearly had catastrophic consequences for the members of Intelligence. The newly released trailer sees Dante going undercover in a prison. However, things don't seem to have gone as planned.

The Rivalries Aren't Going Away Anytime Soon

While everyone tried, for the good of the city, to set aside personal and professional differences and work together during the crossover event. There are rivalries which will not go away that easily. Chief among them will be the relationship between Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) and Intelligence's Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). It has become increasingly clear that Reid does not have the unit's best interest at heart. Voight, obviously does not like it, and with Reid gunning to take him down, or at least putting him on a leash, like others have tried before. Voight is certain to bite back, but it won't be so straight forward this time. “He’s incredibly good at playing this game, and I think it is one of the more formidable opponents that Voight has faced in some time," P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan previously revealed.

Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. air new episodes every Wednesday on NBC. You can also catch up with past episodes of all three shows on Peacock in the US.