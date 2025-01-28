The One Chicago franchise is set to toy with the emotions of its vast universe as well as its viewing audience. For the first time in half a decade, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will stage an epic one-night crossover event, and it is one we have all been waiting for. The official synopsis for the crossover event reads, "When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own." While Fire will be on the scene first, Med will not be far off as there will be a need to attend to the wounded. Med showrunner Allen MacDonald has teased what fans can expect on Wednesday, January 29.

“The fact that all three shows shoot on the same studio lot is actually very helpful when it comes to scheduling. All the sound stages are less than a 10-minute walk from each other,” notes Chicago Med showrunner MacDonald to TV Insider. “The fans will be thrilled with what we have in store for them.” The crossover will launch with Fire, move over to Med before closing with P.D. The scale of the disaster MacDonald explains, will encourage all units to work together to handle the task ahead. The showrunner explains:

“The Med family will be on the front lines with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. to help manage this disaster. Everyone has to lean on — and trust — each other to minimize the loss of lives. Some characters will be reunited across shows, and some new friendships will be formed. It’s going to be an emotional roller-coaster ride.”

This Crossover Event Will Require Teamwork

A previously released trailer of the upcoming crossover event put into visual context the scale of the task that awaits Chicago's finest come Wednesday night. One of those who will be in serious danger will be P.D.’s Trudy Platt (Amy Morton), and among the rescuers: Dr. Lennox (Sarah Ramos), will feel the weight of the CPD’s hopes as she is tasked with saving one of their own.

Ahead of a highly anticipated crossover event, showrunner MacDonald is not the only one from Med who has sought to give some insight into what lies ahead. After navigating his own struggles in recent episodes of Chicago Med, Steven Weber, who stars as Dr. Dean Archer, will have to push all that to one side as duty calls. The actor described the upcoming event as being the "equivalent of the audience going to a One Chicago amusement park." Weber would go even further to compare the crossover to one of the biggest films of all time, saying, "This is like 'Avengers: Endgame'. Everybody comes in and they are going! And the audience is going to be screaming. That's all I'm going to say."

You can watch it all unravel on NBC this Wednesday, January 29. You can also catch up with past episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. on Peacock in the US.