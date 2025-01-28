Good things come to those who wait, or so they say. Well, it most certainly is coming for fans of the One Chicago universe. It has been five years since the franchise last enjoyed a crossover event, and now the Windy City is barely hours away from an explosive crossover...pun intended. On Wednesday, January 29, all of Chicago's finest will be on hand, as Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. come together to tackle a city-wide emergency. "When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own," reads the official crossover description.

Titled "In the Trenches," the crossover is spread out across all three shows, beginning with Chicago Fire. As a previously released teaser clearly highlights, there is clear and present danger for Fire’s Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and there is not much her husband, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), can do about it. “They’re always complicated to put together, taking months of plotting, planning, writing, and prep before the cameras even roll,” Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman explains to TV Insider regarding the upcoming event. Newman goes on to describe it as “our biggest crossover yet,” albeit one that is exceedingly dangerous.

The Crossover Will Be Difficult for Couples