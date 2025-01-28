From the get-go, we watched with keen attention as the love blossomed, waned, and blossomed again between Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) on Chicago P.D. The pair withstood a variety of storms in their time together, and there is hope that soon enough, the storms will quieten at least in their personal lives. However, with the One Chicago universe coming together for a crossover event, the first in five years, P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan, has revealed that the beloved couple will have to have a little bit more.

The crossover event will see the three shows that make up the One Chicago franchise, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and P.D. coming together to deliver an intense, emotionally charged and character-driven spectacle. On Wednesday, January 29, Chicago's finest will have all hands on deck as the city grapples with "when a gas explosion rocks a high-rise" leaving many wounded and trapped underground, including "two of their own." During the event, it has already been revealed that Ruzek will find himself trapped underground alongside Fire’s Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). So what happens next for Burzek? "For Burgess and Ruzek and this crossover, there's quite a lot they have to do, there is a lot on their shoulders throughout these three hours," showrunner Gwen tells HELLO! in an interview. Adding: "And certainly, what you'll see in the rest of our season, is that they reach a breaking point."

Even More Stressors for Ruzek and Burgess

To put it plainly, Burgess and Ruzek have seen it all, with their emotional connection taking the pair on incredible rollercoaster rides. That ultimately cooled last season, when the pair got engaged once more. However, the new season has its own shakeups and stirrings, most recently being Burgess' promotion and the sad news from Ruzek's father. While they might have "all of these amazing things going on in their life," like a prospective, long overdue wedding, Sigan confirms that stressors remain and the upcoming crossover will likely amplify them. Sigan adds:

"To see the juxtaposition of their joy and progression and the harsher realities of life, it does eventually have to be dealt with and that piece of it will definitely be continuing for us. Hats off to the writers, they did a really nice job of making this thing feel really cohesive and interwoven, which is fun, and I think it's going to be a little new for us."

While the upcoming event is set to put a strain on Burzek and everyone involved in managing the disaster. Flueger, who plays Ruzek, seems pretty excited for fans of the franchise to see the show. The actor had previously revealed that the episode would look to provoke emotion rather than flashy action, saying, "I will say that I think out of all the crossovers, this one maybe doesn’t have as much smash bangs and booms, but it’s incredibly grounded and character driven." he said. "We did pretty well this time as far as just leaning into the characters, leaning into the relationships, leaning into the fact that these people do work in a city where they bump into each other pretty consistently," the actor added.

You can watch the crossover unravel on NBC this Wednesday, January 29. You can also catch up with past episodes of Chicago P.D. on Peacock in the US.