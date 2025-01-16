The One Chicago universe has returned from its midseason break with a couple of episodes dropping so far. Fans of the franchise, however, have a highly anticipated crossover event to look forward to. Come Wednesday, January 29, the One Chicago universe, comprising Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med, will come together for one big event. Now, one of the actors from the medical emergency wing of the One Chicago franchise has teased the upcoming event.

In earlier seasons of the three shows which make up the franchise, crossover events were commonplace of sorts. However, the franchise has not enjoyed one such event in half a decade, with the October 2019 episode, "Infection," being the last time the three NBC procedural shows teamed up. However, speaking with ScreenRant, Steven Weber, who stars as Dr. Dean Archer in Chicago Med, discussed the highly-anticipated One Chicago crossover event. While the actor was unable to give specific details regarding the crossover, he did compare it to one of the biggest movies ever. He said:

"I don't want to give anything away, but I will say that I've heard that it's very, very difficult to act while wearing 40 to 50 pounds of gear, oxygen tanks, and masks. This is what I've heard. It's really hard. But the thing is that this particular crossover is the equivalent of the audience going to a One Chicago amusement park and combine that with all these amazing actors. It's not just a couple here and there mincing through the ER or some doctor shows up at a crash site or something like that. This is like Avengers: Endgame. Everybody comes in and they are going! And the audience is going to be screaming. That's all I'm going to say."

When the One Chicago crossover episode premieres it will bring together a vast universe consisting of Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney (Kelly Severide), David Eigenberg (Christopher Herrmann), Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd), Christian Stolte (Randy McHolland), Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter), Hanako Greensmith (Violet Mikami), Jake Lockett (Sam Carver) and Jocelyn Hudon (Lizzie Novak); Chicago Med stars S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin), Oliver Platt (Daniel Charles), Steven Weber (Dean Archer), Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood), Jessy Schram (Hannah Asher), Luke Mitchell (Mitch Ripley), Sarah Ramos (Caitlin Ramos) and Darren Barnet (John Frost); Chicago P.D. stars Jason Beghe (Hank Voight), Patrick John Flueger (Adam Ruzek), Marina Squerciati (Kim Burgess), LaRoyce Hawkins (Kevin Awater), Amy Morton (Trudy Platt), Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Dante Torres) and Toya Turner (Kiana Cook).

Does Archer Have Romance in His Future on 'Chicago Med'?

Image via NBC

As we look forward to the One Chicago crossover event, audiences must not lose sight of the dynamics at play in the E.R. of Chicago Med. The nature of Archer's relationships with colleagues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center has been under the microscope, especially in past seasons. One such relationship includes the one he shares with colleague, Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). Discussing the nature of their connection recently, and the chances of it getting romantic, Weber said:

"They're trying to earn a relationship with them. If it ever gets physical, I don't know. It's certainly not going to be Gone With the Wind or anything like that. Again, these are two people who are complicated and it's hard for them to find safety in another human being. So we'll see. As it stands now, I love working with Jessy Schram. We have great fun, and I like to think there's good chemistry. It is a good and fairly unique relationship on TV. You don't see this type of thing."

