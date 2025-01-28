For the first time in five years, the One Chicago universe will require all hands on deck as the franchise tackles its first crossover in half a decade. The official crossover description reads, "When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own." Set to premiere on Wednesday, Janusary 29, the crossover will see all three One Chicago shows, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med, join forces to manage a disaster that has befallen the Windy City.

Looking ahead to what lies in store for audiences and their beloved characters. Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan, while speaking with TV Insider, promises “some really fun character pairings between all three shows that are unexpected. All three shows were able to accomplish some pretty great feats in tight timelines — it shows just how talented our crews are that we were able to pull it off.” The crossover, officially titled "In the Trenches," will run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, kicking off with Fire and Med, before P.D. brings down the curtain. Sigan goes on to reveal that the explosion was no ordinary blast, and the cops will have to track down the offenders as soon as possible in order to save the trapped victims. The showrunner explains:

“It becomes clear in the first hour that foul play was involved in the incident, and P.D. is called in to investigate. P.D. is working under a ticking clock.”

Hope and Faith Will Be Tested in This Crossover

The previously released One Chicago crossover teaser showed that Chicago PD will have two of their own in danger: Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). So whoever it is that might be responsible for the attack will most definitely have Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and the rest of Intelligence breathing down their necks. Especially given the knowledge that Ruzek and Fire's Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) are trapped underground with rapidly diminishing oxygen.

With Stella trapped, it will be interesting to see how her spouse, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), reacts to the prospect of losing his wife. Severide is an expert on fires afterall, and his knowledge base will be invaluable in helping determine what happened at the site. However, Kelly and Stella won't be the only couple separated by this disaster. While Trudy and her husband, Mouch (Christian Stolte), will be together at the start, things will rapidly deteriorate for the officer. Also, Marina Squerciati's Kim Burgess will have to compartmentalize and try to focus on the investigation even while knowing that her partner, Ruzek, is trapped underground. Flueger teased the upcoming event, saying, "I will say that I think out of all the crossovers, this one maybe doesn’t have as much smash bangs and booms, but it’s incredibly grounded and character driven."

You can watch it all unravel on NBC this Wednesday, January 29. You can also catch up with past episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. on Peacock in the US.