On Wednesday, January 29, all essential workers from the One Chicago franchise will leave their regular places of work and go to the streets when tragedy strikes. For the first time in five years, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. will stage a one-night crossover event as teams from all three shows join forces to do what they do best following an explosion that leaves hundreds of casualties. "When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own," reads the official crossover description.

Officially titled "In the Trenches," the crossover is spread out across the three shows, with characters from any show dropping by the other whenever needed. Everything begins when the CFD responds to the explosion but cannot deal with the massive calamity. Chicago Med comes to the field to help with the most serious cases, while Chicago P.D. is nearby to figure out what happened and offer some help. NBC released images from this anticipated event which show the huge emergency and different characters from the three shows sharing scenes, something quite atypical and exciting.

A Mind-Boggling Explosion Requires All Hands on Deck in the One Chicago Crossover