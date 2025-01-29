The One Chicago crossover happens in three shows, but according to Chicago Fire's showrunner Andrea Newman, it might be hard to tell which is which. “[This crossover] really is different. It doesn’t feel like three episodes,” she told TVLine. “It’s immersive. You wouldn’t know which episode you’re in, hour to hour, because it’s all the characters together, all pursuing the same goals of rescuing the people in danger and getting out of there alive…," Newman added. It is a rare experience in individual shows, much more so currently when the narrative cycles through the characters. Newman likened it to a three-hour movie, saying,

"This one really is cinematic in a way that we haven’t done. It’s like a movie, partly because of that immersive nature of it where all the characters [are] together throughout.”

One Chicago Abandons Typical Series Format.