There will be a slight schedule change when One Chicago airs on January 29. Due to the upcoming crossover set for that Wednesday night, the regular order of Chicago Med, followed by Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. closing the night, will be changed to accommodate the story that brings together characters from all three shows. Chicago Fire kicks things off at 8 p.m., then Chicago Med at 9 p.m., and concludes with Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. It is not a considerable shake-up with just Med and Fire trading places. This is not the first time this shift has happened, with some previous crossovers mandating one for the story.

It makes sense that Fire would start the crossover because they are the first responders to emergencies involving fire, and this one will be huge. "When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It’s the calamity beneath the surface, however, that sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own," reads the crossover logline. Victims would be taken to Med, and later, Intelligence dives into the cause of the gas explosion if they think there is a bigger story there.

“Putting together what is essentially a three-hour action movie is an incredibly ambitious task requiring complete coordination across our writers, casts, crews and producers, along with help from the city of Chicago,” said Anastasia Puglisi, Wolf Entertainment Executive Vice President and co-executive producer of the #OneChicago series. “We’re thrilled to have the best talent in every department to meet this challenge, reinforce the #OneChicago brand, and provide our fans with a unique and compelling viewing experience.”

What's Happening in the Next One Chicago Episodes?

Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. return on January 8, three weeks before the anticipated crossover. All three shows pick up after the events of their respective fall finale episodes. Images from Chicago Med Season 12, Episode 9, "No Love Lost," tease the dour vibes after Dr. Goodwin's attack. “The team fights to save the life of one of their own; Frost (Darren Barnet) and Abrams (Brennan Brown) butt heads with their patient. Asher (Jessy Schram) helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy," reads its logline. Meanwhile, “Cruz's (Joe Minoso) past comes back to haunt him. Severide (Taylor Kinney) prepares to teach an arson class at the academy. Mouch (Christian Stolte) searches for a victim's next of kin" in Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 9, "A Favor." Finally, “Cook (Toya Turner) turns to her family when Intelligence faces administrative roadblocks that threaten a kidnapping investigation" in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 9, "Friends and Family."

Tune in to NBC this Wednesday, January 8, to catch the winter premiere of One Chicago. Catch up with all the drama on Peacock before more developments.