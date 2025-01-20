The upcoming One Chicago crossover brings together teams from all three shows as Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. work on a major emergency. Patrick John Flueger plays Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D. In an interview with TV Insider, the actor revealed which character Ruzek interacts with the most from another show. "With Kidd, with Miranda [Rae Mayo]‘s character, which I’ll tell you, what was an absolute blast," he said. He also revealed that his relationship with Rae Mayo goes deeper than working together on the crossover. "Miranda and I have been quite close for a long time. We travel together, we’re pals outside of everything. So getting to finally actually act with her, which I’ve never done before, and if we have, it’s been with a lot of people around, so to do a little one-on-one with her was really fun," he added, teasing some good chemistry between Stella and Adam. Regarding the crossover, John Flueger teased an entertaining three hours, saying,

"I’m excited for people to see it. People were acting their pants off from top to bottom. I mean, you’re talking about the person the furthest in the background, these people were giving it. It was impressive."

The One Chicago Crossover is an Emotional Adrenaline Ride

Image via Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Per the official logline for the crossover, the event will be a massive undertaking. "When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own," reads the logline. Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan revealed that there will be pairings across the shows, allowing viewers to see characters from different shows work together. She told Screen Rant:

"And then just the storyline itself, I think, is built to have really different unique pairings between the three shows of people that you usually wouldn't get to see together that usually wouldn't have screen time together and kind of putting them in emotionally fraught situations and getting to have just a lot of emotion between the three shows."

John Flueger corroborates that the crossover aims for emotion rather than flashy action. "I will say that I think out of all the crossovers, this one maybe doesn’t have as much smash bangs and booms, but it’s incredibly grounded and character driven." he said. "We did pretty well this time as far as just leaning into the characters, leaning into the relationships, leaning into the fact that these people do work in a city where they bump into each other pretty consistently," the actor added.

Watch new episodes on Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays. You can also stream past episodes on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Release Date January 8, 2014 Cast Jason Beghe , Marina Squerciati , Patrick John Flueger , LaRoyce Hawkins , Amy Morton , Jesse Lee Soffer , Tracy Spiridakos , Jon Seda Seasons 12 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video

WATCH ON PEACOCK