One Chicago is back at it again, and fans are loving every bit! The franchise had its first crossover event in about five years on Wednesday, January 29, which, as expected, drew a ton of views, the highest of Wednesday, based on the latest TV show ratings. TVLine has confirmed that the opening hour of the crossover had 6.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, a season high for Chicago Fire. The second hour drew 6.6 million watchers with also a 0.5 demo rating, which tied season highs for Chicago Med, while the closing hour earned 6.4 million viewers and another 0.5 demo grade, marking season highs for Chicago P.D.

Other similarly impressive network shows that made it to the list are ABC’s Shifting Gears and Abbott Elementary, with 4.3 million viewers, 0.4 demo rating, and 2.6 million views, 0.3 demo rating, respectively. Meanwhile, a rerun of Hulu’s Paradise premiere culminated the night with 1.2 million viewers and a 0.1 demo score. Furthermore, The CW’s All American kicked off its Season 7 soft reboot with a pretty low viewer score of 277,000 and a 0.0 demo rating.

What Happened in The 2025 One Chicago Crossover?