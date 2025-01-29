The One Chicago crossover is the first of its kind in five years and is a massive undertaking. Bringing together teams from three shows, the one-night event is a non-stop adrenaline ride as a massive emergency rocks the Windy City. Despite occurring across the three shows, the showrunners say it feels like one continuous movie. “[It] really is different. It doesn’t feel like three episodes,” Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told TVLine.

The crossover will feature pairings across all three shows as characters who might have never interacted onscreen otherwise work toward a common goal. NBC gifted viewers with an early look at the event. A sneak peek from the first part of "In the Trenches" shows Chicago P.D.'s Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) arriving on the scene and witnessing the wanton destruction caused by the explosion. A minor interaction between Trudy and her husband, Mouch (Christian Stolte), teases some trouble in the couple's life.

Couples Are Tested During the One Chicago Crossover

The video above takes the viewer right into the action. The explosion has already happened, and CFD is working hard to evacuate buildings. The heavy presence of fire trucks and engines indicates this is not the typical emergency where one firehouse has a handle on things. Trudy and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) arrive and check in with Dom (Dermot Mulroney), who explains why a fire is burning. While the situation is stable, things could escalate at any moment. Dom tasks CPD with creating and maintaining a perimeter to ensure no other casualties develop since they have their hands full with the current ones.

Trudy has an odd interaction with Officer Bates, who was a former CPD cop but went into private security. While fire and chaos reign on the surface, people are trapped in the basement and require assistance — Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) and her team head there. Mouch and Platt run into each other, and the former tries some playful banter with the latter, but Trudy does not want to be distracted. However, there seems to be something deeper between the two as Trudy watches from the street while Mouch and the rest of the team head down to the basement.

The One Chicago crossover will put a lot of stress on couples. The interaction between Mouch and Platt is just but one of those. Moments like these expose the harsh realities of the job to couples. The crossover promo teased mortal danger for Trudy and Stella, so Mouch and Severide (Taylor Kinney) will work overtime to ensure they don't lose their partners. At the same time, Ruzek is trapped inside a train with Stella, which strains his relationship with Burgess (Marina Squerciati).

Tune in to NBC tonight, January 29 to watch all three parts of "In the Trenches." One Chicago shows are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.