It is likely that there are some who have prayed for times like this. After five years, the One Chicago universe is coming together in all its might to put together a crossover event. The upcoming three-show mashup will see the coming together of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med. The Windy City's finest will come together on Wednesday, January 29, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Per the official synopsis, "When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. The calamity beneath the surface, however, sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own."

A newly released trailer has put into context the magnitude of the task in view. The clip shows Fire’s Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and P.D.’s Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) both caught underground in a train following a gas explosion. To further worsen the situation, the air available to the trapped individuals is beginning to run out. Ruzek and Kidd aren't the only ones in danger. P.D.’s Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) is also seen collapsing and then crashing at Med while her husband, Mouch (Christian Stolte), looks on in worry and concern. The desperation of the situation soon begins to dawn on those above ground, especially Kidd's husband, Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide, when his wife no longer answers her radio.

This Crossover Event Will Be Special

It has been a while since we last had the opportunity to enjoy a One Chicago crossover event. So, it is expected that creator Dick Wolf and all those involved would be well set to deliver. Flueger's Ruzek is one of those trapped underground, and the actor recently teased an entertaining three hours, saying, "I’m excited for people to see it. People were acting their pants off from top to bottom. I mean, you’re talking about the person the furthest in the background, these people were giving it. It was impressive." Med's Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Archer also had some thrilling words for the upcoming event, saying, "This is like Avengers: Endgame. Everybody comes in and they are going! And the audience is going to be screaming. That's all I'm going to say."

The One Chicago crossover episode premieres it will bring together a vast universe consisting of Chicago Fire stars David Eigenberg (Christopher Herrmann), Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter), Hanako Greensmith (Violet Mikami), Jake Lockett (Sam Carver) and Jocelyn Hudon (Lizzie Novak); Chicago Med stars S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin), Oliver Platt (Daniel Charles), Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood), Jessy Schram (Hannah Asher), Luke Mitchell (Mitch Ripley), Sarah Ramos (Caitlin Ramos) and Darren Barnet (John Frost); Chicago P.D. stars Jason Beghe (Hank Voight), Marina Squerciati (Kim Burgess), LaRoyce Hawkins (Kevin Awater), Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Dante Torres) and Toya Turner (Kiana Cook).

The One Chicago crossover event will premiere on Wednesday, January 29, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Catch up on all three shows on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. Release Date January 8, 2014 Network NBC Showrunner Dick Wolf Directors Dick Wolf Writers Dick Wolf Cast Jason Beghe

Marina Squerciati

Patrick John Flueger

See All Cast & Crew Chicago P.D. is a gripping police procedural drama series that debuted in 2014, set against the backdrop of the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the officers and detectives of the 21st District, comprising two distinct units: the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit that tackles major offenses. Seasons 12 Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead

WATCH ON PEACOCK