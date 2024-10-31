One Chicago crossovers were once a staple of each season of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med. The last crossovers took place during the 2019-2020 season. At this time, all three series crossed over for the "Infection" storyline, which saw a massive outbreak of deadly flesh-eating bacteria. During this same season, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. also had a crossover without Chicago Med. Since then, while characters from each series have made brief appearances outside their home One Chicago shows, there have been no official One Chicago crossovers. Previous One Chicago crossovers also involved Law & Order: SVU.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman spoke about the possibility of a One Chicago crossover this season, saying, "That is something we love to do, and I’m sure at some point there’ll be conversations about it this season." Before this, Newman spoke about the fact that outside factors have impeded the ability to bring crossovers back, saying, "It was a shortened season because of the strike, and we really didn’t have a lot of time."

Why Are One Chicago Crossovers So Important?

Historically, crossover stories were a chance to bring characters from each One Chicago series together. While characters from all three series often appear briefly in shows that they don't belong to, a proper crossover allows the series to show off the best of their best. Mini-crossovers serve as a reminder that this universe is connected and that these fictional first responders often work closely together, even if they don't always share the screen. While these mini-crossovers can be fun on their own, they lack the breadth that full crossovers have.

One Chicago crossovers are also an opportunity for the first responders to work together in ways that they don't often get to. These stories are chances to tell bigger stories within the One Chicago universe, like the beginning of a potential pandemic or a killer doctor who intentionally treats patients incorrectly. Crossover episodes are also turning points for the characters across all three series. In the past, tragedies during these crossover stories have brought the respective teams closer together. Some of the most dramatic moments in the One Chicago universe have happened on crossover episodes.

The relationships in the One Chicago universe are also highlighted any time the characters get to work together on crossover episodes. The team dynamics are on full display when the characters have to work to their full abilities. The broader storytelling that is featured on One Chicago crossover episodes allows the teams to use resources that aren't typically available to them. These crossover episodes are essential in wrapping up previously established stories in each series. They also set up new trajectories for the characters in each series.

Why Bring the One Chicago Crossovers Back Now?

With the COVID-19 pandemic-related delays and the writers' and actors' strike now in the past, the One Chicago universe is back to a typical network TV schedule. This means that there is now ample opportunity to bring back the crossover events. These crossovers were defining events of the One Chicago seasons. This could bring these teams together, which have recently undergone significant changes. A new crossover episode could highlight the strengths of these new teams.

On this note, previous One Chicago crossover events revolved around the existing relationships between characters. Since there has been so much turnover in the One Chicago universe, any crossover story would have to explore new dynamics among these characters who haven't interacted with each other yet. This would be an opportunity to give the newer characters a chance to prove themselves. Seeing the new characters in each series interact with newer and established characters in other series could benefit the universe overall.

The stories on all three One Chicago shows so far could all lend themselves to a crossover. For example, with the threats Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) has been facing at Gaffney after staff were fired, it would seem appropriate to involve the police to investigate the source or sources of the threats. It would not be difficult to add a fire-related story to this, especially with Severide's (Taylor Kinney) experience in fire investigation. Overall, the One Chicago universe is in a place where it would make sense to bring back larger stories where all of these characters could come together and highlight how skilled they are.

All three One Chicago shows air Wednesday nights on NBC beginning at 8:00 pm EST in the U.S.

