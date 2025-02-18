Created by Dick Wolf, the One Chicago universe began with the firefighting procedural drama, Chicago Fire in 2012. In the years that followed, the show has spun successful spinoffs in Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., with one failed spinoff in Chicago Justice, which was canceled after one season. In those years, there have been a plethora of stars who have plied their trade within the bounds of the franchise set in the Windy City. One of its earliest stars was Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson, appearing in both Fire and P.D. with Chicago Med being the only show within the franchise he failed to make an appearance in.

For a duration of six seasons, Seda's Dawson played an important role in the universe, but the character was ultimately written out of the show. Fighting with a painkiller addiction, Dawson ultimately departed Chicago for Puerto Rico to take care of himself. Speaking with Screen Rant in a recent interview, Seda reflected on his history with the franchise and the number of opportunities it provided him in his career. "Well, it's been a few years already, huh? You know, I love the show," Seda says. "It was just such an amazing time and just such a great show to be a part of. I think it was really the first of its kind with the spinoffs and all that. I was really fortunate to go way back with Dick Wolf to Law and Order and Homicide, which was, I think, his first crossover. When I was first offered Chicago Fire, I had no idea it would turn out to become a spinoff to Chicago PD. As actors, you're lucky to get one, two seasons on a show, maybe three, if you're really lucky. So, I got six out of it, six seasons, including the season with Justice."

Seda Will Be Willing to Reprise His Role Anytime

Image via NBC

Seda's career includes a stint on Law & Order, and the actor currently has Into the Deep as his latest project currently in the works. The actor goes on to express an interest in returning to the world of One Chicago. During his time within the franchise, Seda starred alongside the likes of Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger), Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), and Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), who all remain on the show. On a potential return, Seda reveals:

"It was just an honor, and I was just thankful to be a part of it. I love the character, but things change, things evolve, and shows change and, for whatever reason, go in different directions. That's where the show went. Antonio is still alive, he didn't die. I think someone said there was an episode where the sister mentioned he was doing well in Puerto Rico. So look, as long as the show is still going, I'm willing at any time. Antonio is still alive. If they ever wanted me to come back for an episode, or come back, or whatever, I'd be totally up for it. I've learned to never say never."

In its lenghty run, the One Chicago, and for purposes of this conversation, Chicago P.D. has seen a number of actors move on. Besides Seda, the show has also seen Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), and Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty) depart the show at various points. Scott Eastwood, who played Officer Jim Barnes, also departed the franchise.

