The Big Picture NBC's fall schedule features fan-favorite franchises like One Chicago and the Law and Order universe returning with new seasons.

Crime Night returns on October 3 with Law & Order: SVU and Found.

The Voice returns with Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé and new shows like Brilliant Minds starring Zachary Quinto join NBC's roster.

NBC has locked in specific dates for their new and returning shows, further solidifying their fall schedule. The new dates see fan favorites and soon-to-be fan favorites make their onscreen debuts with juggernaut franchises like One Chicago and the Law & Order universe finally locked in. NBC's premiere week begins on September 23, with One Chicago returning with a dedicated night on Wednesday, September 25. The exploration of the Windy City begins at 8 PM ET in the emergency room with Chicago Med Season 10, continues at 9 PM in the fire department with Chicago Fire Season 13, and wraps up with the police department in Chicago P.D. Season 12 at 10 PM.

NBC's Crime Night doesn't return until the following week, on October 3, when the linear Law & Order shows and Found return. The shows won't be part of the first week because the second annual People’s Choice Country Awards will air on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, September 26. On Thursday, October 3, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU begin their 24th and 26th seasons, respectively, at 8 and 9 PM ET. Immediately after, Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) continues her difficult task of finding missing people in the much-anticipated Season 2 of the hit series Found.

New Shows Join NBC's Fall Roster

The Voice kicks off the premiere week on September 23 featuring first-time coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé alongside returning coach Gwen Stefani — mixed reports make it unclear whether Reba McEntire will return for Season 26. McEntire will still appear on NBC's fall lineup either way with her new comedy series Happy Place. After the Season 23 premiere of The Voice, Brilliant Minds, starring Zachary Quinto, airs its pilot episode. The series is inspired by the works of Doctor Oliver Sacks. The season finale of America's Got Talent will air on September 24, before The Voice takes over the time slot the following week. Later in the night at 10 PM on October 1, The Irrational returns for Season 2 as Jesse L. Martin's Dr. Mercer solves more irrational crimes.

NBC's Comedy Night doesn't begin until Friday, October 18, as McEntire returns to broadcast TV with her new scripted comedy, Happy's Place, at 8 PM Lopez vs. Lopez returns for season 3 on the same night at 8:30 PM St. Denis Medical will remain closed until November. The new series will air back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, November 12, at 8 PM. After the premiere episodes, the show will be joined by Night Court in the second half of the hour on November 19.

NBC will feature sports with NBC Sunday Night Football broadcasting 20 regular-season games throughout the NFL season, beginning on September 5. Some shows were held for midseason, including The Hunting Party, Deal or No Deal Island, The Americas, and Destination X. There's no official date yet for Suits: LA.

Catch Chicago Fire Season 13 beginning Wednesday, September 25.

Chicago Fire The story of firefighters and paramedics in the city of Chicago, both on a personal and professional level. Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker Main Genre Action Seasons 12 Studio NBC

WATCH ON PEACOCK