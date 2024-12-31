With the year wrapping up in a couple of hours, TVLine has compiled the fall ratings for your favorite NBC shows, emphasizing the average total viewers and demo rating. Unsurprisingly, One Chicago makes it to the top five as well as earning a place among network TV’s Top 10 most-watched and top-rated dramas. Created by Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, and Dick Wolf, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med make up the Chicago Franchise, a.k.a. One Chicago. The franchise has maintained strong ratings and so far averages nearly seven million viewers per show between the three shows.

According to the midseason ratings report, Sunday Night Football takes the lead with 18.6 million viewers and a 4.8 demo rating, making it TV’s most-watched program. Chicago Fire comes up next with 7.8 million viewers and a 0.61 demo rating, making it NBC’s top-rated non-sports program. Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. are third and fourth, with 7.4 million viewers (the smallest audience gap with Chicago Fire in four seasons) and 6.9 million viewers, respectively, while demo ratings are 0.57 and 0.60.

Other similarly successful shows made it to the top 10, some of which are no doubt expected, including TV’s most-watched reality program, The Voice. In seventh place is Law & Order: SVU with 5.6 million watchers, followed by Brilliant Minds, which garnered 4.94 million viewers, up 29% versus the network's previous lead-in for The Voice. The Irrational comes up next with 4.87 million viewers and Law & Order follows closely behind with 4.83 million watchers, down 16% compared to the previous season.

A One Chicago Crossover Is Coming in 2025