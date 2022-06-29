NBC has been home to many emergency and recovery shows, including Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Fire. The new seasons of the One Chicago franchise will start this fall on September 21, with Chicago Med taking the first time slot at 8:00 pm, followed up by Chicago Fire at 9:00 pm, and ending with Chicago P.D. airing at 10:00 pm. The series will return with new episodes of each show every following Wednesday.

The first installment of One Chicago was Chicago Fire, which first aired in the fall of 2012. The series follows the rescue workers, firefighters, and paramedics of the most populated city in Illinois at Firehouse 51, a fictional sect of Chicago's fire department. The show stars Eamonn Walke as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden, Taylor Kinney, whose portrayal of firefighter Kelly Severide won him the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic Actor, Kara Killmer as paramedic Sylvie Brett, David Eigenberg as firefighter Christopher Herrmann, and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd.

Chicago P.D. follows the lives of policemen and detectives from the 21st District of Chicago’s Intelligence Unit and their pursuit of justice against the street crime offenders. The series stars Jason Beghe as Chief Sergeant Henry Voight, Lisseth Chavez as Officer Vanessa Rojas, and Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek. Producers of the police action drama are Terry Miller, Jamie Pachino, Jeremy Beim, Michele Greco, Maisha Closson, and Kim Rome. In the fall of 2022, the tenth season of the police drama will air.

Chicago Med focuses on the healthcare professionals at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The medical drama stars Nick Gehlfuss as the supervising attending physician Dr. Will Halstead, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, the hospital administrator, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, and Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi, an ex-Navy physician specializing in emergency medicine. The series first premiered in 2015 and has since run for seven seasons.

The Chicago franchise was created by Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, and Dick Wolf and produced by Wolf Entertainment. All three series air on NBC and the franchise is well on its way to approaching six-hundred episodes. Wolf is also the creator and executive producer of the Law & Order franchise. In 2017, a fourth One Chicago installment aired, named Chicago Justice, and followed defenders of the law in the windy city — however, that particular spinoff was canceled after just one season.

The three shows have many intermingled characters, as some are friends and family members. There are often many crossover events between the Chicago franchise series, as well. Stay tuned for all things One Chicago when Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Fire return on September 21.