The return to the Windy City is imminent with new seasons of One Chicago set to begin this month. Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med return for Season 13, 12, and 10 respectively. The new season finds all three shows gaining new cast members, while Chicago Fire loses veteran cast member, Eamonn Walker.

A new One Chicago poster has been released by NBC that features the three arms of Chicago front line workers. Working under pressure, the teams attempt to calm the chaos while saving lives. The poster features cast members from all three shows. These are cast members who have been on the shows for several seasons. No cast members are on the poster, but they might be on the artwork for individual shows once they are released.

One Chicago Wednesdays Resume This Month

Via NBC

The team from Gaffney graces the right side. Oliver Pratt, Marlyne Barrett, S. Epatha Merkerson, Steven Webber, and Jessy Schram are in character. Their characters are featured in various poses reflecting the environment they work in as Maggie pushes a gurney, Dr. Archer holds a patient while Dr. Asher rushes toward something. Dr. Charles' face has one of those looks he gets when something doesn't add up, while Dr. Goodwin's eyes scan the environment since it's her job to know everything.

The fire department seems like the tissue that connects everything. In the middle are the members of Firehouse 51. Following Walker's exit, Taylor Kinney is the longest-serving series regular. Severide kneels down as if inspecting something while Miranda Rae Mayo's Stella is right behind him. Also featured from Chicago Fire are David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, and Hanako Greensmith. Cruz and Herrmann rush toward something while Violet checks out a victim.

Is he a victim or a suspect? Chicago P.D. is here to find out and to reflect the interconnectedness of these teams Ruzek (Adam Flueger) also kneels close to Violet's victim. Jason Beghe leads the cast as the indomitable Hank Voight. Voight's hand is on his gun, ready for whatever threat emerges. LaRoyce Hawkin's Kevin Atwater always moves with eyes wide open looking for any danger. Benjamin Levy Aguilar's Dante Torres is always ready to confront danger in his signature blue jeans and white t-shirt. Finally, Amy Morton's Trudy Platt keeps her eyes on everything to ensure the Intelligence Unit has all the information they need. All this is set against the backdrop of Chicago's architecture.

One Chicago Wednesdays resume on September 25. Fire, Med, and P.D. air at 8, 9, and 10 pm respectively. Catch up with Chicago Fire on Peacock.

Chicago Fire Release Date October 10, 2012 Cast Taylor Kinney , David Eigenberg , Christian Stolte , Eamonn Walker Seasons 12

WATCH ON PEACOCK