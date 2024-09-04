One Chicago returns at the end of this month, and there is a lot on the horizon. From new characters to bigger arcs for existing characters coupled with exhilarating emergencies, there is a lot to look forward to. One of the most anticipated characters is Chicago Fire's new chief, who replaces Boden Wallace. Dermot Mulroney plays the new chief, who much is not known about. A new teaser for the upcoming seasons of One Chicago shows courtesy of People reveals the new chief, more demons for Voight, and different strokes in ER.

The teaser unveils Chief Dom Pascal, who has been described as very different from Chief Boden. He is termed cheerful, a quality that comes across in the teaser. "There's going to be changes in the firehouse," the character says in a voice-over. Scenes show him diving into responsibilities as he inspects the firehouse and joins rescues. However, something about his behavior piques Severide's investigative instincts. "There's something about the new chief that is a little ... off," he tells Stella. It's unclear what the "off" thing is, but there are limits to how cheerful one man can be.

'Chicago Fire', 'Med', and 'P.D.' Return

In the video, Voight is still doing more of the same thing as he blocks everything out and focuses on cases. Chapman has a warning for him, but Voight will always be Voight. "You almost died in that basement," she tells him. "But I didn't, I'm still here," Voight confidently responds. In the Chicago Med, change has arrived. "We need to rethink how this ED operates," Dr Goodwin says in a voiceover. The video teases a "new med" and delivers on the promise. A new, upbeat character makes a lasting impression on Dr. Archer. "How old are you?" he asks her. "How old are you?" she boomerangs the questions to him. It becomes clear why Dr. Archer is concerned because she does something unorthodox. In one swift motion, she jumps on a bed, grabs a patient's leg, and pops back a dislocated joint. She must be one of the characters Jessy Schram teased to TV Insider before, saying,

“There will be some new characters coming in, and of course that stirs up many different characters for different reasons. But there’ll be some new energy, and it’ll be different from what we’ve seen in the past for sure.”

One Chicago returns on September 25 on NBC.