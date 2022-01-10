Final Cut, the French remake of Shinichiro Ueda’s 2017 Japanese film One Cut Of The Dead, has been pulled from the Sundance Film Festival after the event went fully virtual. Directed by Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist), Final Cut was expected to have its world premiere at 2022’s Sundance Film Festival, but since the rise of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and the world led Sundance to opt for a fully online film festival this year, Final Cut was pulled from the event in favor of a theatrical premiere.

In a statement about their decision, Final Cut’s crew said that they “fully support Sundance’s decision to move the festival to a virtual format, as the safety of audiences and filmmakers is of paramount importance.” Although the statement underlines how pulling the movie out of Sundance was a “difficult decision”, it also says that “it is best to premiere Final Cut in a theater with a live audience.”

Sundance also issued a statement following the removal of Final Cut from the festival, reiterating how the safety of participants is more important than keeping presential events. Sundance’s statement reads:

“We had looked forward to screening Final Cut and due to the shift in our format, they are no longer participating in the Festival. We respect the filmmaker’s wishes to share their work in a different capacity. We remain committed to supporting filmmakers as we navigate the changing landscape to ensure independent artists get the visibility they deserve and while we’re deeply disappointed to not gather as intended, the safety of our entire community must come first.”

Back in August 2021, Sundance revealed it would demand proof of vaccination from all attendees, in an effort to keep the public safe during the festival. Then, in December, just a few weeks before the festival, Sundance announced it would also require vaccine booster shots. Unfortunately, with the widespread of the Omicron variant, the festival decided it would be safer to keep only its online component.

Both One Cut Of The Dead and Final Cut center on a zombie outbreak that happens while a crew is trying to shoot a low-budget zombie movie. Ueda’s original film was highly praised for breathing fresh life into the genre, and since Hazanavicius’ The Artist won five Oscars in 2012 including Best Picture, the French remake is highly anticipated. Final Cut stars Romain Duris, Bérénice Bejo, Grégory Gadebois, Finnegan Oldfield, Matilda Lutz, and Raphaël Quenard.

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival will begin virtually on Thursday, January 20.

